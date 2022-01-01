Jonathan TAQUET

AUSY
- Ingénieur Conseil R&D
Sèvres Cedex
2012 - 2013
Prestation R&D pour CANON Research France :
- préparation d'une réponse au "call for proposal" pour l'extension scalable de HEVC (SHEVC)
- études pour les SCE et recherche de nouvelles propositions pour SHEVC
publis JCTVC:
JCTVC-K0041 / Description of the scalable video coding technology proposal by Canon Research Centre France / S. Lasserre, F. Le Léannec, E. Nassor, J. Taquet, N. Ouedraogo, S. Pautet, C. Gisquet, G. Laroche, T. Poirier, Y. Verdavaine, E. François (Canon)
JCTVC-K0362 / Canon’s proposal for initial software model for scalable HEVC / S. Lasserre, F. Le Léannec, E. Nassor, J. Taquet, N. Ouedraogo, S. Pautet, C. Gisquet, G. Laroche, T. Poirier, Y. Verdavaine, E. François, P. Onno (Canon)
JCTVC-K0379 / Example of tool integration in JCTVC-K0348 software / S. Lasserre, F. Le Léannec, E. Nassor, J. Taquet, N. Ouedraogo, S. Pautet, C. Gisquet, G. Laroche, T. Poirier, Y. Verdavaine, E. François, P. Onno (Canon)
JCTVC-L0100 / TE3: Results of test 4.6.1 on the Generalized Residual Inter-Layer Prediction (GRILP) / C. Gisquet, F. Le Léannec, J. Taquet, E. François, G. Laroche, P. Onno (Canon)
JCTVC-0L102 / TE5: Results of test 5.3.3 on the Inter-Layer Prediction Mode (Base Mode) / C. Gisquet, T. Poirier, J. Taquet, F. Le Léannec, E. François, G. Laroche, P. Onno (Canon)
JCTVC-0L103 / Non-TE3: Simplification of Generalized Residual Inter-Layer Prediction (GRILP) in SHVC / E. François, J. Taquet, C. Gisquet, G. Laroche, P. Onno (Canon)