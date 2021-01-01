Menu

Jordan VAGNON

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

I have experience in the local as well as the international market with regards to the Marketing, Strategy, and Sales in Energy Management field. Working with a variety of customers and partners including contractors, electricity companies, electro-intensive industries, switchgear manufacturers (panelbuilders) and end-users from different segments (Cloud & Service Providers, O&G).
Focused on customer satisfaction and building consistent partnerships.



Mes compétences :
HTA
CRM
Salesforce.com

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Data Center and Oil&Gas Segments Leader - Energy Management

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - maintenant

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Responsable de Zone

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2014 Business "Energy".

    Distribution Primaire (Moyenne Tension).

    Responsable Zone Europe (dont France).

  • AREVA T&D - Ingénieur Commercial

    2008 - 2011 Zone Afrique du Nord.
    Primary Distribution Switchgear, Unité de Mâcon.

  • ACTEMIUM PARIS - Ingénieur Projet (Projet de Fin d'Etudes)

    2005 - 2005 Actemium Paris (Vinci Energies) : Projet de fin d’études : Ingénieur projet sur la réhabilitation du système de tri bagages de l’aérogare CDG 1 :
    - Programmation d’automates de process Schneider sous PL7-Pro.
    - Programmation d’automates d’arrêts d’urgence PILZ sous PSS Win-Pro.
    - Conception de l’implantation des arrêts d’urgence (emplacement et câblage).
    - Rédaction de fiches de tests et d’analyses fonctionnelles.
    - Tests d’intégrations sur site.

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Ingénieur Commercial

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2008 Suivi des installateurs nationaux, grands régionaux et tableautiers en Région Picardie.
    - Affaires HTA : Définition matériel, chiffrages.
    - Prescription matériel Basse Tension.
    - Suivi commercial des intermédiaires de la profession (installateurs nationaux, grands régionaux et tableautiers).
    - Partenariat avec les distributeurs de matériel électrique (Distributeurs Officiels Schneider : Rexel, Sonepar et indépendants).

Formations

