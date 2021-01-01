Juana ZOUAOUI

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Achats internationaux
Négociation achats
Entreprises
ArcelorMittal Luxembourg
- Acheteur global - Services Généraux
2011 - 2013Duties:
Negotiating and optimising fair prices versus quality through tender process.
Profiling categories with strong needs analysis and spend consolidation.
Assigning accurate specifications and assessing bids.
Setting-up and promoting contract implementation.
Reviewing suppliers performance on service delivery in accordance with specifications to ensure quality and best price.
Key achievements:
Executed procurement category strategy using 7-steps within a multi-country organisation.
Reduced costs by 18% per year by managing a global tender. (spend: £2.5m)
Led a European benchmarking: analysis, best practices, savings recommendations. (spend: £20m)
ArcelorMittal
- Purchasing support
2011 - maintenant
Lafarge Services France
Paris2010 - 2011
Lafarge Services France
- Acheteur Junior
Paris2010 - 2011Duties:
Realising a market analysis on natural gas.
Providing spend analysis to support negotiation.
Supporting Buyer / Purchasing Manager to handle Request For Information and propose short-list
Following and updating contract for accessories (spend: £252m) and tires (spend: £1.7m).
Communicating to internal customers through the intranet purchasing tool.
Key achievement:
Improved the decision making with more accurate data from the ERP and first analysis proposal.
2009 - 2009Duties:
Building technical and purchasing offers to help the Business Developer / Purchasing Manager.
Liaising with suppliers on a daily basis to perform product developments (RFI’s, RFQ’s, source new idea).
Calculating and optimising price breakdowns considering freight costs and incoterms.
Monitoring samples are received on time and correctly labelled for client’s validation.
Key achievements:
Managed projects simultaneously with Far East suppliers by monitoring costs, time and quality.