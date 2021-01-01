Menu

Juana ZOUAOUI

PARIS

Microsoft Excel
Achats internationaux
Négociation achats

Entreprises

  • ArcelorMittal Luxembourg - Acheteur global - Services Généraux

    2011 - 2013 Duties:
    Negotiating and optimising fair prices versus quality through tender process.
    Profiling categories with strong needs analysis and spend consolidation.
    Assigning accurate specifications and assessing bids.
    Setting-up and promoting contract implementation.
    Reviewing suppliers performance on service delivery in accordance with specifications to ensure quality and best price.

    Key achievements:
    Executed procurement category strategy using 7-steps within a multi-country organisation.
    Reduced costs by 18% per year by managing a global tender. (spend: £2.5m)
    Led a European benchmarking: analysis, best practices, savings recommendations. (spend: £20m)

  • ArcelorMittal - Purchasing support

    2011 - maintenant

  • Lafarge Services France

    Paris 2010 - 2011

  • Lafarge Services France - Acheteur Junior

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Duties:
    Realising a market analysis on natural gas.
    Providing spend analysis to support negotiation.
    Supporting Buyer / Purchasing Manager to handle Request For Information and propose short-list
    Following and updating contract for accessories (spend: £252m) and tires (spend: £1.7m).
    Communicating to internal customers through the intranet purchasing tool.

    Key achievement:
    Improved the decision making with more accurate data from the ERP and first analysis proposal.

  • ALBEA (formerly ALCAN PACKAGING BEAUTY) - Assistante achat - Articles promotionnels

    2009 - 2009 Duties:
    Building technical and purchasing offers to help the Business Developer / Purchasing Manager.
    Liaising with suppliers on a daily basis to perform product developments (RFI’s, RFQ’s, source new idea).
    Calculating and optimising price breakdowns considering freight costs and incoterms.
    Monitoring samples are received on time and correctly labelled for client’s validation.

    Key achievements:
    Managed projects simultaneously with Far East suppliers by monitoring costs, time and quality.

  • Cosmetech Mably Europe - ALCAN PACKAGING BEAUTY

    2009 - 2009

  • BEITY RESTAURANT - London - Waitress

    2008 - 2008

  • Atlantic Etudes (JUNIOR ENTREPRISE)

    2007 - 2008

  • BEITY RESTAURANT - London

    2007 - 2008

