Julie GUILLOT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Ateliers d'Art de France - Attachée de Direction

    2016 - maintenant

  • SECA Benelux - Assistante

    2013 - maintenant

  • RTL Belgium - Stage

    Paris 2012 - 2013 - Monitoring of RTL website’s audience and update of the dashboard
    - Drafting of presentations on the monitoring results
    - Drafting of handbooks for the use of marketing tools for the analysis of audience figures

  • Method Animation - Assistante de Direction

    2010 - 2012

  • ORAD France - Assistante de Direction

    2008 - 2010 - Organisation of travels, exhibitions, meetings
    - Suppliers settlements, Equipment purchase
    - Logistics management, import and export of equipment ordered
    - Sales administration
    - Daily business correspondence in English

Formations

  • Icadémie - Centre De Formation À Distance

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Chargée de développement Marketing et vente

    Marketing
    International Marketing
    Advertising
    Social Network
    New ICT (information & communication technologies)
    Financial management
    Management & Communication
    HR
    Sales techniques
    Web project (specification needs, use of CSS & HTML)

  • CFA Cerfal Montsouris (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2010 BTS Assistant Manger

