Julie KIEFER

ILLKIRCH-GRAFFENSTADEN

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/julie-kiefer/

A highly motivated, collaborative and result driven project manager with successful management of innovation platforms and projects delivery; digital tools implementation and personal brand building.

​I always strive to bring 100% to the work that I do. I inherently enjoy to take up new challenges and I evolve quickly in a fast paced environment. I feel I work best in a multi-skills role and one of my biggest strengths is my ability to collaborate successfully with others, as both a team member and a leader. Additionally, I am fluent in French and English with conversational level Italian, this gives me an edge when working for a large multinational organisation.

​Currently, I am responsible for McVitie’s projects across Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.
​Throughout my career I have had the opportunity to be trained by the leading companies in the Food industry. My cross business experience gives me a unique perspective when faced with challenges at work, one which I feel sets me apart.

​Outside of the office, I regularly train with a competitive swimming club and I am a passionate Yoga teacher.

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic for Applications
Pack office
SAP
Autonomie
Organisation
Management
Gestion des priorités
Communication
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • pladis global - Chef de projet monde - McVitie's

    2018 - maintenant

  • Pladis Global - Lead ingredients technologist - Open innovation & Incubation

    2017 - maintenant - Construire et maintenir un réseau externe de fournisseurs innovants et d'universités dans le but de soutenir les projets d'innovation et de développement de nouveaux produits.
    - Amener dans le business au travers de plateformes d'incubation, de nouvelles opportunités technologiques, connaissances scientifiques et informations utiles à la croissance.
    - Stimuler la stratégie innovation groupe.

  • Mondelēz International - Ingénieur qualité

    CLAMART 2016 - 2016 Création, mise en place et management d’un outil informatique de gestion des autocontrôles qualité pour l’ensemble de la production
    Support à l’équipe QASSE (gestion des blocages, audits, traçabilité, réunions…)

    Compétences :
    - Organisation
    - Définir les priorités
    - Management d'équipe
    - Programmation informatique VBA

  • University of Queensland - Stagiaire recherche

    2016 - 2016 Stage de recherche sur l’encapsulation de la curcumine dans les protéines de lait au sein de la Food Agriculture and Food Sciences, University of Queensland, Australie

    Compétences :
    - Autonomie
    - Capacité d'analyse et de synthèse
    - Gestion de projet
    - Superviser des employés
    - Respect des deadline

  • YOPLAIT - Chef de projet

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2016 Missions:
    - Littérature
    - Benchmarking
    - Etat de l'art
    - Définir le plan d'expérimentation
    - Analyses en laboratoire
    - Travailler en équipe

  • Groupe SEB - Chef de projet

    Vernon 2014 - 2015 Missions:
    - Litérature
    - Recherches appliquées dans le but de créer un nouveau produit
    - Travailler en équipe

  • Nestlé - Opératrice de conditionnement

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2014 - 2014 Découverte de l'industrie agroalimentaire

    Missions et compétences:
    - Gestion des non-conformités
    - Maîtrise des règles d'hygiène et de sécurité
    - Formation de personnes

    Internship followed by temporary working (2 weeks)

  • association très d'union - Enseignant de mathématiques, chimie, physique et français

    2010 - 2015 Cours de soutien scolaire individuel et collectif hebdomadaires niveau 6ième à post bac en mathématiques, chimie, physique, français à Illkirch et Dijon (Association Très d’union)

    Compétences :
    - Organisation
    - Ecoute
    - Adapter l’enseignement, déterminer les problèmes de chaque étudiant et trouver des solutions adaptées

Formations

