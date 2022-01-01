LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/julie-kiefer/



A highly motivated, collaborative and result driven project manager with successful management of innovation platforms and projects delivery; digital tools implementation and personal brand building.



​I always strive to bring 100% to the work that I do. I inherently enjoy to take up new challenges and I evolve quickly in a fast paced environment. I feel I work best in a multi-skills role and one of my biggest strengths is my ability to collaborate successfully with others, as both a team member and a leader. Additionally, I am fluent in French and English with conversational level Italian, this gives me an edge when working for a large multinational organisation.



​Currently, I am responsible for McVitie’s projects across Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

​​

​Throughout my career I have had the opportunity to be trained by the leading companies in the Food industry. My cross business experience gives me a unique perspective when faced with challenges at work, one which I feel sets me apart.

​

​Outside of the office, I regularly train with a competitive swimming club and I am a passionate Yoga teacher.



Mes compétences :

Visual Basic for Applications

Pack office

SAP

Autonomie

Organisation

Management

Gestion des priorités

Communication

Gestion de projet