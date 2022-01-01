Retail
Julie LE BARON
Julie LE BARON
Nantes
Entreprises
CHU de Nantes
- Chef de projet
Nantes
2014 - maintenant
Département Promotion de la Recherche Clinique du CHU de Nantes
- Attachée de Recherche Clinique
2011 - 2014
Biofortis
- Attachée de Recherche Clinique
2010 - 2011
ProtNeteomix
- Assistante ingénieur
2007 - 2009
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences
Nantes
2006 - 2007
Biotechnologies
Réseau
Anne-Claire SIMON
Caroline POSTNIKOFF
Emilie DEBART
Florent BIGNON
Julien PORCHER
Olivier CAROFF
Philippe KERHERVE
Sandra MÉRY
Sandrine DELARUE