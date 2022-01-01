Menu

Julie LE BARON

Nantes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CHU de Nantes - Chef de projet

    Nantes 2014 - maintenant

  • Département Promotion de la Recherche Clinique du CHU de Nantes - Attachée de Recherche Clinique

    2011 - 2014

  • Biofortis - Attachée de Recherche Clinique

    2010 - 2011

  • ProtNeteomix - Assistante ingénieur

    2007 - 2009

Formations

Réseau