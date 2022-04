Julie LEON-DUFOUR

After working 5 years as a Private Practice Attorney at Gide Loyrette Nouel Law Firm, I joined Reed MIDEM as Legal Counsel in 2008 dealing with all types of legal business company needs and counseling on any issues raised by business units. I have drafted and negotiated a wide range of international contracts, set up standard contracts and legal documentation, dealt with litigation and all purchasing matters. I have developed my skills in the field of IP/IT and I am the central point of contact for all data protection and privacy issues.