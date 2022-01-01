Retail
Julie MADUBOST
Julie MADUBOST
Levallois-Perret
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chevron Oronite
- Category Manager - Responsable Achats Matières Premières
Levallois-Perret
2012 - maintenant
Chevron Oronite
- Market Manager
Levallois-Perret
2007 - 2012
Goodyear Chemical
- Responsable marketing
1998 - 2005
Synthesia
- Ingenieure Technico-Commerciale
1994 - 1998
Formations
Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie
Paris
1988 - 1993
Réseau
Gaël TESSIER
Jean Marie MOUICHE
Julien POIROT
Leslie MADUBOST
Patrice ESTOUEIG
Serge MADUBOST
Stéphanie MADUBOST
Xavier VILALLONGUE