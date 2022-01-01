Julie VERNHES

-
Inolex
- Sales & Marketing: Europe // Lexolube Division
Philadelphia
2016 - maintenant
-
Inolex
- Junior Consultant
Philadelphia
2015 - 2016
Project management on the environmental features of the base oil products
- Provide advice and expertise on the different legislation, certifications, existing labels in the world and particularly in the United States and Europe
- Process of product environmental data
- Ensure processes of product certifications for obtaining environmental labels
-
Inolex
- Graduate Intern, Lexolube division
Philadelphia
2015 - 2015
Project management on environmentally friendly lubrication products
R&D projects on lubrication products
Troubleshoot customer complaints
-
Henkel
- R&D Graduate Intern in Home Care
Düsseldorf
2014 - 2015
Experiments on new product forms
- Adapt an existing product form from a different category to automatic dishwashing
- Test the product using suitable methods
- Optimise the product with regard to the required features
-
Université technique de Munich (TUM)
- Lab Assistant in the WACKER-Chair of Macromolecular Chemistry
2014 - 2014
- Synthesis of dimensional nano-hybrid materials by the functionalization of Si-nano crystals
- Synthesis of functionalized oligomers, derivatives of ethylene glycol
- Application as anode material for Lithium-Ion batteries
-
Henkel
- R&D Graduate Intern in Home Care
Düsseldorf
2014 - 2014
Phosphate-free automatic dishwashing formulations: Performance-stability aspects of some ingredients
- Identify main causes of phase separation in a liquid formulation
- Investigate the influence of concentration and nature of the problematic ingredients
- Optimise formula stability while keeping the performance of the formulation
-
Syngenta
- Quality Control Undergraduate Intern
Guyancourt
2013 - 2013
- Validation of a new HPLC chromatographic chain
- Writing procedures for its use
- Training the lab staff to the procedures