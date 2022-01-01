Menu

Julie VERNHES

Philadelphia

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Inolex - Sales & Marketing: Europe // Lexolube Division

    Philadelphia 2016 - maintenant

  • Inolex - Junior Consultant

    Philadelphia 2015 - 2016 Project management on the environmental features of the base oil products
    - Provide advice and expertise on the different legislation, certifications, existing labels in the world and particularly in the United States and Europe
    - Process of product environmental data
    - Ensure processes of product certifications for obtaining environmental labels

  • Inolex - Graduate Intern, Lexolube division

    Philadelphia 2015 - 2015 Project management on environmentally friendly lubrication products
    R&D projects on lubrication products
    Troubleshoot customer complaints

  • Henkel - R&D Graduate Intern in Home Care

    Düsseldorf 2014 - 2015 Experiments on new product forms

    - Adapt an existing product form from a different category to automatic dishwashing
    - Test the product using suitable methods
    - Optimise the product with regard to the required features

  • Université technique de Munich (TUM) - Lab Assistant in the WACKER-Chair of Macromolecular Chemistry

    2014 - 2014 - Synthesis of dimensional nano-hybrid materials by the functionalization of Si-nano crystals
    - Synthesis of functionalized oligomers, derivatives of ethylene glycol
    - Application as anode material for Lithium-Ion batteries

  • Henkel - R&D Graduate Intern in Home Care

    Düsseldorf 2014 - 2014 Phosphate-free automatic dishwashing formulations: Performance-stability aspects of some ingredients

    - Identify main causes of phase separation in a liquid formulation
    - Investigate the influence of concentration and nature of the problematic ingredients
    - Optimise formula stability while keeping the performance of the formulation

  • Syngenta - Quality Control Undergraduate Intern

    Guyancourt 2013 - 2013 - Validation of a new HPLC chromatographic chain
    - Writing procedures for its use
    - Training the lab staff to the procedures

Formations

  • ENSCM, Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Montpellier

    Montpellier 2014 - maintenant Master of Science in Chemistry- French "Diplôme d'Ingénieur Chimiste"

    The National Graduate School of Chemistry of Montpellier awards the French postgraduate title of “Ingénieur chimiste”- equivalent to a top Honours Master’s degree.

    - Polymer Material
    - Composite, Ceramic, Metallic, Molecular Materials
    - Graduate Major Project: Product Development, Entrepreneurship & Initiation to Research

  • Université Technique De Munich (TUM)

    Munich 2014 - 2014 Master's degree - 8th semester as exchange student

    8th semester as exchange student (Erasmus program)

    - Macromolecular Chemistry
    - Nano Materials & Nano-structured Materials
    - High Performance Polymers

  • ENSCM, Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Montpellier

    Montpellier 2012 - 2013 Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

    The National Graduate School of Chemistry of Montpellier awards the French postgraduate title of “Ingénieur chimiste”- equivalent to a top Honours Master’s degree.

    - Molecular Chemistry
    - Material & Solution Chemistry
    - Analysis Methods
    - Thermodynamics, Kinetics, Fluid Mechanics

  • Lycée Joffre

    Montpellier 2009 - 2012 1st & 2nd Academic Year - L2 120 ECTS

    Three-year undergraduate intensive course in a highly selective Preparatory Class preparing to the very competitive entrance examination to French “Grandes Ecoles”- Higher Institutes of Sciences and Research

    - Mathematics
    - Physics
    - Chemistry

