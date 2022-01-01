Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julien BRICE
Ajouter
Julien BRICE
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Président de l'agence RENOULT HABITAT à Villeneuve d'Ascq.
Entreprises
RENOULT HABITAT
- Négociateur Immobilier
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2006 - 2007
cinéma
Lycée Charlotte Perriand
Genech
2002 - 2005
Littéraire
Réseau
Anthony MANET
Bricange SAS
Cédric JOUBIN
Françoise BAILLY
Hatem GHANEM
Mathias GUILLE
Mathilde PLUQUET
Medicall NADOR
Trading PERFORMANCES
Xavier FARAVELLI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z