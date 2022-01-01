Julien CHAUVIGNAT

-
Alstom Power
Levallois-Perret Cedex
maintenant
-
ALSTOM Transport
- Infrastructure Domain Sourcing Director
2015 - maintenant
- Responsible for the sourcing strategy definition of the Infrastructure activity of Alstom.
- Direct management of the 5 commodity managers based in the headquarter.
- Animation of the Infrastructure sourcing network (Infrastructure Regional Sourcing Directors with their respective teams of Country Sourcing Managers, Lead Buyers, Project Sourcing Managers, Tender Sourcing Leaders...) = 80 people in 20 countries (Mexico, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore...)
- Average yearly spend of 350 M€
- Member of Alstom Sourcing Management Committee
-
ALSTOM Transport
- Commodity Manager
2014 - 2015
Responsible for the sourcing of 8 commodities (Glazing, Flooring, Gangways, Catering...) for all the Rolling Stock and Service sites of Alstom Tranport:
- 14 manufacturing sites in Europe, India, Brazil, USA...
- 5 Lead buyers and Central buyer as direct reports in Paris
- Animation of a network of 20 local buyers
- Average spent of 100 M€ per year
-
Alstom Renewable Power - Hydro
- Large Project Line Sourcing Leader
2012 - 2013
Responsible for the 5 Project Sourcing Managers located in Europe and dedicated to Large Projects.
-
Alstom Renewable Power - Hydro
- Europe Plant & System Sourcing Director
2012 - 2013
In addition to the function below of Levallois Unit Sourcing Director: Responsible for Birr (Switzerland) Plant & System Sourcing Unit
-
Alstom Renewable Power - Hydro
- Unit Sourcing Director
2011 - 2013
As Levallois Unit Sourcing Director:
- 10 Reports: Project Sourcing Managers, Head of Buyers, Commodity Buyers
- Responsible for all the purchasing activities (Sourcing, Procurement) for Levallois Unit (250 people)
- 45 M€ per year:
* Electrical BOP (Transformers, Switchgears, Cables, Converters) ;
* Mechanical BOP (HVAC, Fire Protection System, Cranes, Pumps, Piping, Valves...) ;
* Contracts for Plant’s Erection
* Control System ;
* Indirect
- Leader of a cross functional program for improving Product’s competitiveness:
* Outsourcing of complete systems
* Standardization,
* Frame Agreements’ negotiation
As France Tendering Sourcing Manager:
Same activity as below
-
Alstom Power Hydro
- France Tendering Sourcing Manager
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2010 - 2012
- Recruitment and management of 6 Tendering Sourcing Coordinators in 4 units: Grenoble, Belfort...
- Responsible for the definition of industrial schemes and sourcing strategy for 90 Tenders per year (projects from 300 k€ to 300 M€)
- Commodities: Welded structures, Casting, Forging, Electrical, Mechanical, Copper... Total quoted per year: around 400 M€
-
ALSTOM POWER HYDRO
- Europe Tendering & Sourcing Coordinator
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2008 - 2009
- Continuation of previous activities (Costing and Tendering Manager)
- Coordination of sourcing actions at Tendering stage for Balance of Plant managed by other European Hydro units (Swizerland, Austria, Sweden...)
- Transversal role from 02/09: Creation of the Engineering Services commodity, 1 direct report
-
ALSTOM POWER HYDRO
- Costing and Tendering Manager
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2007 - 2008
Responsible for sourcing at Tendering stage:
- Creation of the position
- Proposal of industrial scheme for international projects: construction of Hydroelectrical plants
- Costing of all BOP (Balance of Plant) electromechanical equipment
- Sourcing of suppliers in LCC (Lead Competitive Countries)
- Deep knowledge of T&D(Electrical Transmission and Distribution) international market
-
Thalès Communications
- Consultant in management
Colombes
2007 - 2007
HEC internship
Lean Manufacturing applied to Project Management:
- Value Stream Mapping
- Preparation of a Method Book to support cost reduction by all the employees
-
INTECS, Pisa, ITALY
- Research Engineer
2006 - 2006
Engineering Trainee
Intecs: Italian company, satellite industry subcontractor
- Galileo program (European GPS program)
- Development of an innovative technique to correlate two signals
-
LEGRAND, Limoges
- Production Engineer Assistant
2005 - 2005
- Technical Audit of a production line
- Implementation of an action plan to increase productivity