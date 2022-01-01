Menu

Julien CHAUVIGNAT

Levallois-Perret Cedex

En résumé

Specialties:
- Management, Leadership,
- Sourcing, Negotiation,
- Cost reduction,
- Driving change

Mes compétences :
Cost Reduction
Energy
Leadership
Management
Negotiation
Sourcing

Entreprises

  • Alstom Power

    Levallois-Perret Cedex maintenant

  • ALSTOM Transport - Infrastructure Domain Sourcing Director

    2015 - maintenant - Responsible for the sourcing strategy definition of the Infrastructure activity of Alstom.
    - Direct management of the 5 commodity managers based in the headquarter.
    - Animation of the Infrastructure sourcing network (Infrastructure Regional Sourcing Directors with their respective teams of Country Sourcing Managers, Lead Buyers, Project Sourcing Managers, Tender Sourcing Leaders...) = 80 people in 20 countries (Mexico, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore...)
    - Average yearly spend of 350 M€
    - Member of Alstom Sourcing Management Committee

  • ALSTOM Transport - Commodity Manager

    2014 - 2015 Responsible for the sourcing of 8 commodities (Glazing, Flooring, Gangways, Catering...) for all the Rolling Stock and Service sites of Alstom Tranport:
    - 14 manufacturing sites in Europe, India, Brazil, USA...
    - 5 Lead buyers and Central buyer as direct reports in Paris
    - Animation of a network of 20 local buyers
    - Average spent of 100 M€ per year

  • Alstom Renewable Power - Hydro - Large Project Line Sourcing Leader

    2012 - 2013 Responsible for the 5 Project Sourcing Managers located in Europe and dedicated to Large Projects.

  • Alstom Renewable Power - Hydro - Europe Plant & System Sourcing Director

    2012 - 2013 In addition to the function below of Levallois Unit Sourcing Director: Responsible for Birr (Switzerland) Plant & System Sourcing Unit

  • Alstom Renewable Power - Hydro - Unit Sourcing Director

    2011 - 2013 As Levallois Unit Sourcing Director:
    - 10 Reports: Project Sourcing Managers, Head of Buyers, Commodity Buyers
    - Responsible for all the purchasing activities (Sourcing, Procurement) for Levallois Unit (250 people)
    - 45 M€ per year:
    * Electrical BOP (Transformers, Switchgears, Cables, Converters) ;
    * Mechanical BOP (HVAC, Fire Protection System, Cranes, Pumps, Piping, Valves...) ;
    * Contracts for Plant’s Erection
    * Control System ;
    * Indirect

    - Leader of a cross functional program for improving Product’s competitiveness:
    * Outsourcing of complete systems
    * Standardization,
    * Frame Agreements’ negotiation

    As France Tendering Sourcing Manager:
    Same activity as below

  • Alstom Power Hydro - France Tendering Sourcing Manager

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2010 - 2012 - Recruitment and management of 6 Tendering Sourcing Coordinators in 4 units: Grenoble, Belfort...
    - Responsible for the definition of industrial schemes and sourcing strategy for 90 Tenders per year (projects from 300 k€ to 300 M€)
    - Commodities: Welded structures, Casting, Forging, Electrical, Mechanical, Copper... Total quoted per year: around 400 M€

  • ALSTOM POWER HYDRO - Europe Tendering & Sourcing Coordinator

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2008 - 2009 - Continuation of previous activities (Costing and Tendering Manager)
    - Coordination of sourcing actions at Tendering stage for Balance of Plant managed by other European Hydro units (Swizerland, Austria, Sweden...)

    - Transversal role from 02/09: Creation of the Engineering Services commodity, 1 direct report

  • ALSTOM POWER HYDRO - Costing and Tendering Manager

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2007 - 2008 Responsible for sourcing at Tendering stage:
    - Creation of the position
    - Proposal of industrial scheme for international projects: construction of Hydroelectrical plants
    - Costing of all BOP (Balance of Plant) electromechanical equipment
    - Sourcing of suppliers in LCC (Lead Competitive Countries)
    - Deep knowledge of T&D(Electrical Transmission and Distribution) international market

  • Thalès Communications - Consultant in management

    Colombes 2007 - 2007 HEC internship
    Lean Manufacturing applied to Project Management:
    - Value Stream Mapping
    - Preparation of a Method Book to support cost reduction by all the employees

  • INTECS, Pisa, ITALY - Research Engineer

    2006 - 2006 Engineering Trainee
    Intecs: Italian company, satellite industry subcontractor
    - Galileo program (European GPS program)
    - Development of an innovative technique to correlate two signals

  • LEGRAND, Limoges - Production Engineer Assistant

    2005 - 2005 - Technical Audit of a production line
    - Implementation of an action plan to increase productivity

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :