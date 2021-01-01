Menu

Julien HOUDINET

MAGNY LES HAMEAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente complexe
Développement commercial
Coordination de projet
Projets internationaux
Négociation
Forecasting
Stratégie commerciale
Vente
Export
Sales
Business

Entreprises

  • Aximum Groupe Colas - Export Director

    MAGNY LES HAMEAUX 2018 - maintenant

  • AXIMUM groupe COLAS - Export Coordinator

    MAGNY LES HAMEAUX 2016 - maintenant

  • Alstom Grid - Area Sales Manager - Northern, Eastern and Central Africa

    2011 - 2014 - International Tender Management for High Voltage products (Instrument Transformers) on Northern, Eastern and Central Africa markets.
    Business amounts: from 50 to 5000 KEUR. More than 150 project a year.
    - Cross-functional coordination Business units/customers
    - Package and turnkey offers leadership
    - Spec-in and product qualification
    - Business and Product development
    - Forecast and market analysis (order intake, gross & net margins)
    - Cost optimization and industrial strategies formulation
    - Customer relationship and after sales service
    - Contractual negociation and litigations solving

  • Alstom Grid China - Export Manager

    2010 - 2011 International Tender Management for High Voltage products (Circuit Breakers) on Asia and Middle-East markets.
    Business amounts: from 40 to 2500 KEUR.
    - Cross-functional coordination Business units/customers
    - Spec-in and product qualification
    - Business and Product development
    - Forecast and market analysis (order intake, gross & net margins)
    - Customer relationship and after sales service
    - Leaflets and product catalogue creation

  • AREVA T&D - AHT (FRANCE) - Area Sales Manager - Asia Pacific

    2009 - 2010 International Tender Management for High Voltage products (Circuit Breakers) on South- East Asia markets.
    Business amounts: from 40 to 4000 KEUR.
    - Spec-in and product qualification
    - Business and Product development
    - Customer relationship and after sales service
    - Forecast and market analysis (order intake, gross & net margins)
    - Change Management in CRM implementation and reorganizational

  • AREVA T&D - AHT - Work placement - Area Sales Assistant

    2008 - 2009 International Tender Assistant for High Voltage products (Circuit Breakers) on South-East Asia market.
    - Customer, market and products analysis
    - Forecast monitoring
    - Master’s dissertation « Industrial strategies for International Development »

  • Economat des Armées - Stagiaire

    2004 - 2004 - Création d'un support de communication pour la cellule logistique
    - Audit du département matériel
    - Gestion logistique de transits internationaux

