Julien HOUDINET

Mes compétences :
Vente complexe
Développement commercial
Coordination de projet
Projets internationaux
Négociation
Forecasting
Stratégie commerciale
Vente
Export
Sales
Business
Entreprises
Aximum Groupe Colas
- Export Director
MAGNY LES HAMEAUX2018 - maintenant
AXIMUM groupe COLAS
- Export Coordinator
MAGNY LES HAMEAUX2016 - maintenant
Alstom Grid
- Area Sales Manager - Northern, Eastern and Central Africa
2011 - 2014- International Tender Management for High Voltage products (Instrument Transformers) on Northern, Eastern and Central Africa markets.
Business amounts: from 50 to 5000 KEUR. More than 150 project a year.
- Cross-functional coordination Business units/customers
- Package and turnkey offers leadership
- Spec-in and product qualification
- Business and Product development
- Forecast and market analysis (order intake, gross & net margins)
- Cost optimization and industrial strategies formulation
- Customer relationship and after sales service
- Contractual negociation and litigations solving
Alstom Grid China
- Export Manager
2010 - 2011International Tender Management for High Voltage products (Circuit Breakers) on Asia and Middle-East markets.
Business amounts: from 40 to 2500 KEUR.
- Cross-functional coordination Business units/customers
- Spec-in and product qualification
- Business and Product development
- Forecast and market analysis (order intake, gross & net margins)
- Customer relationship and after sales service
- Leaflets and product catalogue creation
AREVA T&D - AHT (FRANCE)
- Area Sales Manager - Asia Pacific
2009 - 2010International Tender Management for High Voltage products (Circuit Breakers) on South- East Asia markets.
Business amounts: from 40 to 4000 KEUR.
- Spec-in and product qualification
- Business and Product development
- Customer relationship and after sales service
- Forecast and market analysis (order intake, gross & net margins)
- Change Management in CRM implementation and reorganizational
AREVA T&D - AHT
- Work placement - Area Sales Assistant
2008 - 2009International Tender Assistant for High Voltage products (Circuit Breakers) on South-East Asia market.
- Customer, market and products analysis
- Forecast monitoring
- Master’s dissertation « Industrial strategies for International Development »
Economat des Armées
- Stagiaire
2004 - 2004- Création d'un support de communication pour la cellule logistique
- Audit du département matériel
- Gestion logistique de transits internationaux