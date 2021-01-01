Julien LARBI

MSc in Computer Games Programming looking for opportunities
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet
C#
C++
Entreprises
DIGINEXT
- Simulator/Serious Games Programmer
2013 - maintenantSimulator/Serious games programmer using C/C++/C#. Especially GUI and 2D/3D Graphics programming using OpenGL/OpenTK
Beckman Coulter
- Customer Service Engineer
Villepinte2010 - 2011Customer Service Engineer in Cytometry in flux. Branch of the electronic which was biomedical electronic systems. Cytometry departement contains lots of different machines like different cytometers (Cyan, XL, FC500), sorter of cells, etc...
Installation, repairing and visit of hospitals, research centers and pharmaceutic companies such as L OREAL, Pasteur institute, Sanofi Aventis, etc...
Carrefour
- Handling
Massy2009 - 2010Handling of tones of alimentary stuff for the carrefour group during my sandwich course in a same time that I was electronical technician and student in BAC+2.