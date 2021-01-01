Menu

Julien LARBI

STAFFORD

En résumé

MSc in Computer Games Programming looking for opportunities

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet
C#
C++

Entreprises

  • DIGINEXT - Simulator/Serious Games Programmer

    2013 - maintenant Simulator/Serious games programmer using C/C++/C#. Especially GUI and 2D/3D Graphics programming using OpenGL/OpenTK

  • Beckman Coulter - Customer Service Engineer

    Villepinte 2010 - 2011 Customer Service Engineer in Cytometry in flux. Branch of the electronic which was biomedical electronic systems. Cytometry departement contains lots of different machines like different cytometers (Cyan, XL, FC500), sorter of cells, etc...
    Installation, repairing and visit of hospitals, research centers and pharmaceutic companies such as L OREAL, Pasteur institute, Sanofi Aventis, etc...

  • Carrefour - Handling

    Massy 2009 - 2010 Handling of tones of alimentary stuff for the carrefour group during my sandwich course in a same time that I was electronical technician and student in BAC+2.

  • Equipements Scientifique - Electronical technician

    2007 - 2009 Electronic repairing like multimeter, oscilloscope, huge power supply for industry, etc..., improvement of electronical products. After Sale Services as well. During a sandwich course.

  • Pizza Hut - Deliverer

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Deliverer at Pizza Hut, make enough sens I hope...
    Part Time Job as well.

  • Hippopotamus - Barmaid

    Paris La Défense 2005 - 2006 Barmaid, so serve cocktails for customers and prepare them.
    Part Time job as well.

  • Areve garage - Washer/little Mechanics

    2002 - 2003 Just made some little repairs and washed cars (first job around 16 years old) part time job after school.

  • MacDonald - Cashier/cooker/polyvalant team member

    guyancourt 2002 - 2005 Serve customers, take cash, or cook, prepare sandwiches and everything you could do in a macdonald.

    Part Time job in parallel of studies. during three years.

Formations

  • Staffordshire University (Stafford)

    Stafford 2012 - 2013 Computer Games Programming

  • Staffordshire University (Stafford)

    Stafford 2011 - 2012 Master Of Science

    Computer Games Programming - Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.

  • IUT De Vélizy (Vélizy)

    Vélizy 2010 - 2011 Licence Electronique et systèmes embarqués

  • Ecole Centrale D'Electronique

    Paris 2010 - 2012

  • ECE Paris

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Master Of Science

  • Université De Versailles Saint Quentin En Yvelines (IUT Velizy) (Velizy Villacoublay)

    Velizy Villacoublay 2009 - 2010 Bachelor Degree

    Electronic and Industrial Computer Science

  • IFA Delerozoy (Montigny Le Bretonneux)

    Montigny Le Bretonneux 2007 - 2009 BTS Systèmes Electroniques

  • AGORA (Puteaux)

    Puteaux 2004 - 2006

