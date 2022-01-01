Menu

Juliette VINOT

Marly-le-Roi

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Western Blotting
Microscopy
Cell Culture
FACS
PCR qPCR
Immunology

Entreprises

  • GlaxoSmithKline - PhD Student

    Marly-le-Roi 2015 - maintenant HOMIN ITN Marie Skłodowska-Curie actions fellowship

  • Novartis - PhD Student

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2013 - 2015 HOMIN ITN Marie Skłodowska-Curie actions fellowship

  • Institut Curie - Intern

    PARIS 5 2013 - 2013 Institut Curie / U932, team ‘’Intracellular Transport and Immunity’’
    Supervisor: Aditi VARTHAMAN
    Model: Cell culture (HeLa and HEK293T)
    Subject: Regulation of the intracellular trafficking and signaling of TLR3
    - Visualization of TLR3 trafficking by video-microscopy using the RUSH system
    - Analyze of TLR3 at different steps of its trafficking by western blot

  • Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN) - Intern

    2012 - 2012 PI: Florent GINHOUX
    Supervisor: Guillaume HOEFFEL
    Model: Mouse - Mus musculus
    Subject: Role of IL-34 in the skin during development and under infection
    - Analyze of mRNA level in the dermis and the epidermis at steady state
    - Analyze of mRNA level in the dermis and the epidermis after bacterial infection with P. acnes

  • University of Copenhagen - Intern

    2011 - 2011 ‘’Transcription, chromatin and DNA repair’’ laboratory
    PI: Michael LISBY
    Model: Yeast - Saccharomyces cerevisiae
    Subject: Effects of sumoylation on homologous recombination

  • IFREMER Tahiti - Intern

    2009 - 2009 PI: Gilles LE MOULLAC
    Model: Oyster - Pinctada margaritifera
    Subject: Optimization of the storage of pearl oyster spermatozoa at 4°C and by cryopreservation

Formations

  • Università Degli Studi Di SIENA (Siena)

    Siena 2013 - maintenant PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

  • Institut Pasteur

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Pasteur course ‘’Advanced Immunology’'

  • Université Paris VII Denis Diderot (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Master in Genetics - Magistère Européen de Dénétique

  • Université Paris VII Denis Diderot (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 B. Sc. in Genetics

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Luminy

    Marseille 2009 - 2010 B. Sc. in Cellular Biology

  • IUT Saint Brieuc

    Saint Brieuc 2007 - 2009 Associate's Degree in Biological Engineering, specialized in Food and Biological Industries

