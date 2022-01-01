Juliette VINOT

Mes compétences :
Western Blotting
Microscopy
Cell Culture
FACS
PCR qPCR
Immunology
Entreprises
GlaxoSmithKline
- PhD Student
Marly-le-Roi 2015 - maintenantHOMIN ITN Marie Skłodowska-Curie actions fellowship
Novartis
- PhD Student
RUEIL MALMAISON 2013 - 2015HOMIN ITN Marie Skłodowska-Curie actions fellowship
Institut Curie
- Intern
PARIS 52013 - 2013Institut Curie / U932, team ‘’Intracellular Transport and Immunity’’
Supervisor: Aditi VARTHAMAN
Model: Cell culture (HeLa and HEK293T)
Subject: Regulation of the intracellular trafficking and signaling of TLR3
- Visualization of TLR3 trafficking by video-microscopy using the RUSH system
- Analyze of TLR3 at different steps of its trafficking by western blot
Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN)
- Intern
2012 - 2012PI: Florent GINHOUX
Supervisor: Guillaume HOEFFEL
Model: Mouse - Mus musculus
Subject: Role of IL-34 in the skin during development and under infection
- Analyze of mRNA level in the dermis and the epidermis at steady state
- Analyze of mRNA level in the dermis and the epidermis after bacterial infection with P. acnes
University of Copenhagen
- Intern
2011 - 2011‘’Transcription, chromatin and DNA repair’’ laboratory
PI: Michael LISBY
Model: Yeast - Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Subject: Effects of sumoylation on homologous recombination
IFREMER Tahiti
- Intern
2009 - 2009PI: Gilles LE MOULLAC
Model: Oyster - Pinctada margaritifera
Subject: Optimization of the storage of pearl oyster spermatozoa at 4°C and by cryopreservation
Formations
Università Degli Studi Di SIENA (Siena)
Siena2013 - maintenantPhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology