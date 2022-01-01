Julio NEIVA

-
Construtora do Mondego
- Area Manager & Construction Manager
2015 - maintenant
Planning, Coordinating and Managing the construction project and all activities involved.
Leading and developing an effective and productive team.
Rehabilitation of CFM pavilion (basketball team)
Construction of ANE headquarters (road administration) in Beira - Sofala
TOVISI Mozambique
- Area Manager & Construction Manager
2013 - 2015
Evaluate the construction team work as well as subcontractors capability to comply with construction schedule.
Midal Cables International Factory (Maputo), Hotel Kapulana (Inatur Project) in Gorongosa and Chimoio, Private Condominium Villas in Matola. Youth center in Beira.
LR Group
- Project Manager / Civil Engineer
2012 - maintenant
LR GROUP - Angola (Huambo and Luanda)
- Senior Project Manager
2012 - 2013
Senior Project Manager - Big Project Angola Government
Starting 2 sites with a total of 6000 apartments in Luanda. - USD 120 Million
Responsible for the construction and supervision of 2000 apartments in Huambo and all infra-structures (earthworks, roads, electricity, water supply, sewage).
Manage all activities including Project Management Planning, Cost Management, Time Management, Quality Management, Contract Administration, Safety Management. Claims management.
FIDIC Contract Management
OPWAY
- Area Manager & Construction Manager
2010 - 2011
Responsible for the company's main yard in Nacala (North of Mozambique)
Responsible for various sites of different works.
Rehabilitation of Muculumba Bridge in Nampula Province. - USD 2 Million
Execution of 22 pillars and 23 decks. Recovery of access to the bridge.
Supervision and management of the construction project of a Road in Zambézia.- USD 6,3 Million
Repair and painting of bridges, expansion joints, construction of culverts, retaining embankment, gabions, guard rails, subsoil drains, lined ditches, energy breakers, horizontal and vertical signalization, sidewalks, curbs.
Horizontal signalization of the Road Nampevo - Gurué.
MOTA-ENGIL - Angola (Luanda
- Senior Construction / Project Manager
2008 - 2010
Management of construction project of Luxury Villas in Luanda - USD 15 Million
Implementing all aspects of the design and construction process on multiple sites.
Plan. Organize and manage the project engineering team to deliver the project on time.
Build the reputation of the company as a first class construction company renowned for the quality of its developments and staff.
In a groundwater zone was made a general mat foundation and a retaining wall completely waterproofing.
TECNIGER - Algarve
- Senior Project Manager
2006 - 2008
Supervision and Management of construction project. Private Luxury Condominium with apartments and Villas, swimming pool, health club and restaurant in Vilamoura (Algarve).
Approximately 10.000m2 of construction, execution of 192 piles. lowering the water level - Euro 10 Million
OPWAY
- Senior Contract Manager
2005 - 2006
Rehabilitation of the Road between Namacurra - Rio Ligonha in Zambezia (North of
Mozambique). - USD 15 Million
Bridges, box culverts, subsoil drains, gabions, etc
GRUPO PINHEIROS - Lisbon and Surroundings
- Production Manager & Commercial Manager
1989 - 2005
Reporting to the Owner. I have total responsibility for the company's Construction, Commercial and Business activity.
Develop, motivate and manage staff. Coordination with Landlord / Developer architects.
Selecting and appointing sub-contractors for prices and queries, client's suppliers and relevant authorities. Responsible for health, safety, quality and environmental matters.
During this period I was in charge of the construction of more than 300 apartments, villas, warehouses, land subdivisions. The highest building had 10 floors and a total area of 6000 sm.
Apartments of various levels of finishes, buildings with and without elevators, with and without HVAC, fire systems.
AGERG
- Construction Manager Development
1985 - 1989
Construction Manager
Development and assistance in managing project budges and project reporting activities.
Preparing and presenting project reports to clients and managers. Apartments and Villas.