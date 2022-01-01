Retail
Justin ATZENI
Justin ATZENI
MARSEILLE
Entreprises
Rex-Rotary
- Commercial itinérant
2011 - 2011
Telstar
- Technico Commercial
Trappes
2011 - maintenant
Formations
IUT
Aix En Provence
2009 - 2010
BAC +3
Lycée Jean Perrin BTS TC option Génie Mécanique
Marseille
2007 - 2009
BAC +2
Faculté De Médecine, La Timone (Université Aix Marseille 2)
Marseille
2006 - 2007
Lycée Marie Madeleine Fourcade
Gardanne
2003 - 2006
Baccalaureat
Réseau
Delphine LEBARBIER
Fanny QUERE
Jean-Dorian JOUSSE
Julien TALLON
Marie Laure JADIN
Olivier VADELL