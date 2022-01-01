Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karin ROLAND
Ajouter
Karin ROLAND
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Metaxcellence
- Consultante et Coach
2005 - maintenant
Formations
ULG Liège (Liège)
Liège
1983 - 1988
Réseau
David ARCOLE
Manuela BIGOT DE LA TOUANNE - ZIMMERMANN
Philippe Olivier CLÉMENT
Vincent FAVRIE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z