Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine CASTELNAU
Ajouter
Karine CASTELNAU
MERVILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Merville
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Airbus opérations SAS
- Xxx
1990 - maintenant
Arck Communication
- Yyy
1988 - 1989
Pour la société Alcatel Espace
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Toulouse)
Toulouse
1983 - 1988
Génie Physique
Réseau
Christian LASSORT
Christine LEBRETON
Frédéric BERCOVICI
Hélène MIQUEL
Marc POURCHER
Michel CASTELNAU
Patrick BAYOL
Philippe DUSSOULIER
Philippe LEROY
Pierrick LAVERGNE