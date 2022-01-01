Menu

Karine DUTARD

SAINT PAUL

En résumé

- Results-oriented, dedicated professional with extensive experience in the restaurant and hospitality industries.
- Outstanding customer service skills with proven success in managing multiple priorities simultaneously in fast-paced environments.
- Outgoing, optimistic employee with the ability to get along well with everyone.
- Solid supervisory, mathematical and planning skills.
- Recognised by patrons for providing courteous, efficient service and ensuring positive dining experiences; consistently achieved a following of “regular” customers.

Entreprises

  • Hilton Sydney - Pass Supervisor

    2013 - 2013

  • Hotel Hilton de Sydney - Chef de Rang

    2013 - 2013

  • The Rocks Café - Chef de Rang

    2013 - 2013

  • Hôtel Le Mas de Pierre ***** - Responsable PDJ

    2012 - 2012

  • National Citer, Agence de location de véhicules - Agent de comptoir

    2011 - 2011 Agent de comptoir : - Accueil physique et téléphonique de la clientèle
    - Réservation de véhicules par le biais du logiciel FrontOffice
    - L'établissement de contrats et devis de location
    - Suivi des retours de véhicules

  • Domaine du Château St Martin – Relais & Château **** luxe - Chef de Rang

    2011 - 2011 Chef de rang : - Restaurant La Rôtisserie
    - Banquet

  • Office de Tourisme de Cagnes sur Mer - Apprentie ( Assistante Service événements - manifestations )

    2010 - 2010 Assistante au Service Manifestations et Événements :
    - Aide a l’élaboration et montage de diverses manifestations telles que
    « La Fête de la Saint Pierre et de la Mer », « Promenades en Fête ».

  • Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie de Nice - Apprentie Animatrice et conseillère FISAC et ASSOCIATION

    2010 - 2011 Animatrice et conseillère FISAC et ASSOCIATION :

    - Elaboration d’un outil de communication sur la ville de Cannes (ZAK)

    - Enquête de satisfaction pour le commerce de proximité sur le département des Alpes Maritimes

  • Hôtel et Spa Cantemerle **** luxe - Responsable PDJ - Chef de rang déjeuner

    2009 - 2009 - Responsable de la brigade du Petit Déjeuner,
    - Répartition des tâches à effectuer auprès de l’équipe
    - Suivi et du service du matin et du midi

  • Domaine du Château St Martin – Relais & Château **** luxe - Commis de salle

    2008 - 2008 Commis de salle

  • Four Seasons Domaine de Terre Blanche ***** luxe - Apprentie ( Commis de salle )

    2007 - 2008 Commis de salle

    - Responsable des offices : En charge d’une partie de la brigade pour la mise en place du service, répartition des tâches, commandes de produits nécessaires pour le service suivant, vérification propreté, rapidité des tâches à effectuer,

    - Bar : mise en place, service, rangement, commandes diverses, réapprovisionnement.

  • Hôtel et Spa Le Mas d’Artigny **** luxe - Apprentie ( Commis - Chef de Rang )

    2005 - 2007 Commis de salle - Chef de rang

    Stage en cuisine durant un mois :
    - Organisation de son plan de travail, techniques de découpe, différents types de cuisson, travail d’équipe.

Formations

  • Gréta Du Lycée Hôtelier De Nice (Nice)

    Nice 2009 - 2011 Tourisme

  • Lycée Hôtelier Paul Augier (Nice)

    Nice 2005 - 2008

