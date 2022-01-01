Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine FOURNIER
Ajouter
Karine FOURNIER
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PLCI
- Consultante en informatique
maintenant
Formations
Lycée Nd De Ste Croix
Le Mans
1998 - 2000
Réseaux
Réseau
Annabelle JAAH
Antoine SAENE
Hélène DE COSSETTE
Marc DUBOUCHET
Marjolaine TRIPIER
Stella RICHARD