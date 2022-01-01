Menu

Karine GAGNE

Manitowoc

Manitowoc is a fast-paced, growth-oriented company building products that lead the
world in the cranes, foodservice equipment and marine sectors.

Our crane division designs, produces, sells and services products under the Grove, Manitowoc, Potain and National Crane brands.

Join our team and witness the passion, pride and satisfaction of working at Manitowoc. If you’re up to the challenge, we’ll offer you real opportunities for career growth in our locations all over the world.

Build your career and your future at Manitowoc.

For all our career opportunities, please visit
www.manitowoc.com/careers

Entreprises

  • Manitowoc - Director, Talent Management EMEA

    Manitowoc maintenant

  • Renault Trucks

    Saint-Priest France maintenant

  • Manitowoc - V.P. HR EMEA

    Manitowoc 2010 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau