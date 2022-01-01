Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine GRESSET
Ajouter
Karine GRESSET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Business France Singapore
- Head of Infrastructure and Industry Department
2015 - maintenant
Cotty Vivant Marchisio & Lauzeral
- Responsable Developpement et Communication
2014 - maintenant
Formations
ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management
Paris
2003 - 2004
Sciences Po Bordeaux
Pessac
1998 - 2001
Réseau
Amélie HEIM
Béatrice MENUT
Benoit PFLIMLIN
Emilie COMELLAS
Jérémy BRIERRE
Laure DE BAUDREUIL
Marc-Alain BEHAR
Olivier HEIMBURGER
Rodolphe POUTOIRE