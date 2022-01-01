Menu

Karine GRESSET

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Business France Singapore - Head of Infrastructure and Industry Department

    2015 - maintenant

  • Cotty Vivant Marchisio & Lauzeral - Responsable Developpement et Communication

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau