Menu

Karine HIBON

AGEL

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Agel

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CLVD - VIGNOBLES GILLES LOUVET - ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE

    2011 - maintenant

  • Gérard Bertrand - Assistante commerciale GMS

    2007 - maintenant

  • SPH GERARD BERTRAND - Assistante Direction GMS France

    2007 - 2011

  • Vignerons de Montaigne et Gurson - Responsble Administrative et Commerciale

    2003 - 2005

  • INTEPROFESSON DES CÔTES DE DURAS - Directrice

    1999 - 2003

Formations

Réseau