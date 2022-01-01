Menu

Karine MADELINE

Suresnes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Servier - Chef de projet Cardiovasculaire Communication scientifique

    Suresnes 2013 - maintenant

  • Servier - Formatrice en Management et Développement Personnel

    Suresnes 2006 - maintenant

  • Servier - Adjoint Coordination Internationale / Conditionnement

    Suresnes 2000 - 2006

  • Servier - Chef de projet - Affaires Pharmaceutiques Internationales

    Suresnes 1995 - 2000

Formations

Réseau