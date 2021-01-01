Retail
Katarzyna ZAINOUN
Ajouter
Katarzyna ZAINOUN
Seqens Societe Anonyme D'habitations A Loyer Modere
assistante achats
DOURDAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Seqens Societe Anonyme D'habitations A Loyer Modere
- Assistante achats
Administratif |
2021 - maintenant
FCAI - FAYAT CONSTRUCTION ACHATS INVESTISSEMENTS
- Assistante Achats Travaux
ORSAY CEDEX
2015 - 2021
IDETEC Environnement
- Assistante de Gestion
Villebon-sur-Yvette
2015 - 2015
L'ASSISTANTE DE GESTION
gestion commerciale , gestion administrative
SPRAI SAS
- Assistante de Gestion
2014 - 2014
L'ASSISTANTE DE GESTION
gestion commerciale, gestion administrative
Mobika
- Assistante Commerciale et Logistique
Ablis
2014 - 2014
OLG FRANCE
- Assistante Achats Trilingue
2013 - 2014
Independant
- Service Commercial et Linguistique aux Entreprises
Profession libérale |
2007 - 2012
Formations
GRETA EST 91
Corbeil Essonnes
2014 - 2015
BTS Assiatante Gestion
Université De Limoges/ Université De Wroclaw (Pologne)
Limoges
2001 - 2005
doctorat
http://epublications.unilim.fr/theses/2005/zainoun-katarzyna/zainoun-katarzyna.pdf
Université De Genève
Genève
1998 - 2000
Diplôme de français langue étrangère
Unviersite De Wroclaw (Wroclaw
Wroclaw (Pologne)
1991 - 1996
maitrise en science naturelle (géologie, specialisation pétrologie et minéralogie)
