Menu

Khalid BALLO

Blue Bell, PA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • UNISYS - Ingénieur Système

    Blue Bell, PA maintenant

  • Netapp - PS Consultant

    Sunnyvale 2011 - maintenant

  • Capgemini - Ingénieur Système

    SURESNES 2000 - 2006

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau