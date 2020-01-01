Retail
Khalid BENZAID
Khalid BENZAID
ADRAR
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Matlab
Adobe Photoshop
SPE Sonelgaz
- Ingénieur d'éutudes et de production
2016 - maintenant
URERMS ADRAR
- Stagiaire
2015 - 2015
Sonelgaz
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2013
Chambre De Commerce Et D'Industrie (SUFAT) (Ain Témouchent)
Ain Témouchent
2015 - 2015
Maitrise la longue Anglais
Académie De Jil Tarjih (Ain Témouchent)
Ain Témouchent
2013 - 2013
Planning Stratigic
Gestion du temps
Centre Universitaire Ain Temouchent (Ain Témouchent)
Ain Témouchent
2010 - 2013
Licence
Centre Universiteur De Ain Temouchent (Ain Témouchent)
Ain Témouchent
2010 - 2015
Master 2
La Nouvelle Lycée De Reggane Willaya D’Adrar (Adrar)
Adrar
2007 - 2010
BAC
Abdelmalek LARBAOUI
Mohamed Amine BOUZIRI
Mohammed Laid BASSA
Mouhoub ZINEDDINE
Omar LEFKIH
Rafik DAOUD
Tahari FOUAD
Yamina FASSOULI
Zoubir ZEMOULI