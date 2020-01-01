Menu

Khalid BENZAID

ADRAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Matlab
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • SPE Sonelgaz - Ingénieur d'éutudes et de production

    2016 - maintenant

  • URERMS ADRAR - Stagiaire

    2015 - 2015

  • Sonelgaz - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013

Formations

  • Chambre De Commerce Et D'Industrie (SUFAT) (Ain Témouchent)

    Ain Témouchent 2015 - 2015 Maitrise la longue Anglais

  • Académie De Jil Tarjih (Ain Témouchent)

    Ain Témouchent 2013 - 2013 Planning Stratigic

    Gestion du temps

  • Centre Universitaire Ain Temouchent (Ain Témouchent)

    Ain Témouchent 2010 - 2013 Licence

  • Centre Universiteur De Ain Temouchent (Ain Témouchent)

    Ain Témouchent 2010 - 2015 Master 2

  • La Nouvelle Lycée De Reggane Willaya D’Adrar (Adrar)

    Adrar 2007 - 2010 BAC

Réseau