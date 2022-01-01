Khalid HANAFI

Experienced Financial & Operations Executive Professional
Entreprises
ABB
- CFO
Cergy2012 - maintenant Cost accounting and control product wise
SAP mapping & implement ; margin control & working capital management
Set up of reporting procedures and group consolidation routines
2010 - 2012Establish and manage Country financial control processes, including quarterly and annual financial planning, goal setting, and target monitoring, as well as budgetary and purchasing controls
Drive Country reporting activities, ensuring financial results' integrity, timely preparation and, when necessary, presentation to relevant Brenntag AG stakeholders
Ernst & Young Advisory Algérie
- Directeur Executif
Courbevoie2008 - 2010Audit & conseil ;accompagnement et assistance à maitrise d'ouvrage (contract management type infrastructure, mise en place bureau de projet PMO, reorganisation & refonte de processus ) ;
diagnostic & due diligence (JV evaluation, M& A) ; transformation financiere (organisation ,process, centre de services partagés,passage aux IFRS); mise en place et accompagnement systeme d'information type ERP , BI ;audit de procedures & systemes ; strategie et elaboration de business plan ; organisation commerciale (S& OP)
Wataniya Telecom Algerie
- PMO Director
2006 - 2008Operational & strategic dashboards (BSC , performance management tools) to be used in corporate reports
Dashboard manager implementation linked to PMO office set up (Business Object , Cognos)
Cross divisional project management & control : controllership & strategic risk review
Defining and refining project scope and requirements ;conducting gate reviews and intervening appropriately at the right time to get the project back on track
Ericsson Algerie
- Business Controller
MASSY2003 - 2006Establish & manage new country “business control unit” Sales > 300 € millions
Establish and manage Country project cost control processes
Achieve cost savings and identify deviations from project plan by managing all cost control/reporting systems and procedures such as capex/opex costs, revenues, forecast purchases of material, equipment and services, ensure that changes in cost and schedule impact of all changes are captured and re-billed to client.
Supply chain design & implementation : establish country project supply chain for various projects ; project duration :3 to 36 months ); Contract to Cash management process (tools, methodology & reporting)
DHL Algérie
- Financial Manager
Roissy en France2001 - 2003Admin & financial control ;local accounting compliance
Performance assess & improve , cost reduction & working capital management
ABC costing system implementation : set up of cost accounting processes as applied to service business :
identifying cost pools, or activity centers, and assigning costs to services (cost drivers)
identifying the most and least profitable customers, products and channels.
Determine the true contributors to- and detractors from- financial performance.
Accurately predict costs, profits and resource requirements associated with changes in service volumes, organizational structure and resource costs.
New Sales incentive pay system implement : process set up, training & monitoring .