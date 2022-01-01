Menu

Khalid HANAFI

Cergy

En résumé

Experienced Financial & Operations Executive Professional

Entreprises

  • ABB - CFO

    Cergy 2012 - maintenant  Cost accounting and control product wise
     SAP mapping & implement ; margin control & working capital management
     Set up of reporting procedures and group consolidation routines

  • Alliance Chimie Algérie - Directeur Finance & Comptabilité (CFO)

    2010 - 2012 Establish and manage Country financial control processes, including quarterly and annual financial planning, goal setting, and target monitoring, as well as budgetary and purchasing controls
    Drive Country reporting activities, ensuring financial results' integrity, timely preparation and, when necessary, presentation to relevant Brenntag AG stakeholders

  • Ernst & Young Advisory Algérie - Directeur Executif

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2010 Audit & conseil ;accompagnement et assistance à maitrise d'ouvrage (contract management type infrastructure, mise en place bureau de projet PMO, reorganisation & refonte de processus ) ;
    diagnostic & due diligence (JV evaluation, M& A) ; transformation financiere (organisation ,process, centre de services partagés,passage aux IFRS); mise en place et accompagnement systeme d'information type ERP , BI ;audit de procedures & systemes ; strategie et elaboration de business plan ; organisation commerciale (S& OP)

  • Wataniya Telecom Algerie - PMO Director

    2006 - 2008 Operational & strategic dashboards (BSC , performance management tools) to be used in corporate reports
    Dashboard manager implementation linked to PMO office set up (Business Object , Cognos)
    Cross divisional project management & control : controllership & strategic risk review
    Defining and refining project scope and requirements ;conducting gate reviews and intervening appropriately at the right time to get the project back on track

  • Ericsson Algerie - Business Controller

    MASSY 2003 - 2006 Establish & manage new country “business control unit” Sales > 300 € millions
    Establish and manage Country project cost control processes
    Achieve cost savings and identify deviations from project plan by managing all cost control/reporting systems and procedures such as capex/opex costs, revenues, forecast purchases of material, equipment and services, ensure that changes in cost and schedule impact of all changes are captured and re-billed to client.

    Supply chain design & implementation : establish country project supply chain for various projects ; project duration :3 to 36 months ); Contract to Cash management process (tools, methodology & reporting)

  • DHL Algérie - Financial Manager

    Roissy en France 2001 - 2003 Admin & financial control ;local accounting compliance
    Performance assess & improve , cost reduction & working capital management

    ABC costing system implementation : set up of cost accounting processes as applied to service business :
    identifying cost pools, or activity centers, and assigning costs to services (cost drivers)
    identifying the most and least profitable customers, products and channels.
    Determine the true contributors to- and detractors from- financial performance.
    Accurately predict costs, profits and resource requirements associated with changes in service volumes, organizational structure and resource costs.
    New Sales incentive pay system implement : process set up, training & monitoring .

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau