Khalid HANAFI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Administration réseaux
GNU/Linux (Ubuntu / Redhat / Fedora/ Debian)
Microsoft Windows Server 2003/2008/2012
Wi-Fi
Vmware Workstation / Virualbox
VMware (Esxi , Vsphere , VCenter)
TCP/IP
RIP
PAT
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows XP / 7 / 8
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2012 Server
Linux Red Hat
Linux Fedora
Linux Debian
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
CCNA (1,2,3,4)
Active directory
LAN/WAN /LAN

Entreprises

  • Neoxia Maroc - Technicien en infrastructure des systèmes d’informations

    2012 - maintenant  Responsable du parc informatique interne de la société
    ACM : Atlas Copco Maroc
     Gestion du parc interne
     Support et Assistance technique des clients lotus notes (niveau 1)
     Support utilisateurs, (niveaux 1 et 2)
     Gestion et administration des serveurs
     Télé-installation des logiciels via Altiris
    MPM : Régie publicitaire de la SNRT (Société Nationale de Radiodiffusion et de Télévision)
     Support et Assistance technique de la solution de sauvegarde des Email Lotus Domino
    CHU IBN ROCHD : Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Ibn Rochd
     Support et Assistance technique de la solution de sécurité (TredMicro: officescan)
    SCE : Société Chérifienne d'Engrais et de Produits Chimiques
     Support et Assistance technique de la solution antivirale Kaspersky
     Contrat de support de la Solution Fax (Gfi Languard) & Serveurs

  • Forum international - Technicien en maintenance informatique

    2009 - 2010 * Support utilisateurs (niveau 1 et 2). ;
    * Maintenance des matériels informatique (imprimantes, PC) ;
    * Configuration des réseaux WAN,LAN, WIFI (niveau 1)

Formations

  • Institut Europeen D 'Informatique Et D Electronique (EURELEC). (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2012 - 2013 Diplôme Européen d’Etudes Supérieur en Informatique et Réseaux (Bac +3)

  • Faculté Des Sciences (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2005 - 2007

