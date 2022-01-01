Menu

Khalid MAHMOOD

ASNIÈRES

En résumé

Key Skills:

Proficient with accounting principles and procedures as applicable that help ensure accuracy and legality in work.

Strong data collection, analytical and interpretation skills that help compile financial data from different documents to prepare summarized reports.

Capable of communicating and coordinating activities with team members to ensure steady work flow within the departments.

Report making abilities with accurate detailing in form of analysis methods, interpretations, conclusions and suggestions.

Specialities:

Credit Management / Service Management/Oracle (AR, AP, GL, PO), Billing /Accounts receivable /General Ledger/ Intercompany .


ITIL Version 3 foundation Examination/Service Management
PEOPLECERT Certification Number:GR750017385KM


Service Management
Organization and coordination with differnet internal operational teams
Performances and customer satisfaction in accordance with the Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
Produce monthly standard network performance reports for the customer
Work across cultural & Geographic Borders, Customer Focused Approach
Prioritise reported incidents through impact and urgency
Crisis management and effective communication and escalation
Applying ITIL standards within service management.
Prioritise and organise work loads to meet deadlines on time.
Develop, implement and identify improvements in both operations and service and maintain KPIs.

Entreprises

  • Vanco SAS (Reliance Globalcom Group), Operator Telecommunications La Défense Paris, France - Billing/Service Manager

    2010 - maintenant Suivi global de l’exploitation des réseaux Data de grands comptes, de la prise de commande à la facturation.
    Suivi Opérationnel sur les prestations prévues au contrat.
    Point de contact privilégié du client.
    Analyse des statistiques du réseau et des incidents lors de réunions mensuelles.
    Conseil technique proactif à l’aide d’outils de pilotage pour anticiper les évolutions du réseau.
    Suivi de changements du réseau et établissement d’un plan d’action d’amélioration suivi de manière mensuelle.
    Force de proposition en vue de l’optimisation du réseau des clients : solutions techniques, mise en place et suivi de plans d’action, coordination d’équipes.
    Responsable relations partenaires : suivi des contrats, gestion des escalades.

  • Vanco SAS (Reliance Globalcom Group), Operator Telecommunications La Défense Paris, France - Billing Manager

    2006 - 2009 Rattaché au Directeur Financier France, Préparation & création des factures clients.
    Comptabilisation des factures dans l’outil Oracle.
    Interface avec le service juridique et le service commercial pour tous nouveaux contrats.
    Préparation du cash forecast & du management reporting.
    Comptabilisation des paiements des clients, différents mode de règlement, différence de change, incidents de paiement. Contact des clients pour cash collection. Réconciliation des comptes, gestion de la trésorerie prévisionnelle, Etablissement des rapprochements bancaires, suivi bancaire journalier.
    Contrôle des éléments nécessaires à la facturation, écarts de conversion. Clôture mensuelle en UK GAAP.
    Détermination du Cut-Off pour reconnaissance du revenu produit constatés d’avance.
    Elaboration et analyse du reporting mensuel de la rentabilité de l’encours et du risque.
    Création des factures inter-compagnie et réconciliation des comptes inter-compagnie.

  • Radisson SAS at Disneyland Resort Paris - Income Auditor

    2005 - 2006

  • Condrill AB Swedish Drilling Company, Registered office Stockholm, Sweden - Accountant

    1998 - 2004

Formations

  • PEOPLECERT Group (London)

    London 2011 - 2011 ITIL V3 Foundation Examination(Certification n°GR750017385KM)

  • University Of The Punjab, Lahore, Pakistan (Lahore)

    Lahore 1994 - 1997 Master of Business Education

  • University Of The Punjab (Lahore)

    Lahore 1991 - 1993 Bachelor of Commerce

