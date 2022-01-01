Khalid MAHMOOD

Key Skills:



Proficient with accounting principles and procedures as applicable that help ensure accuracy and legality in work.



Strong data collection, analytical and interpretation skills that help compile financial data from different documents to prepare summarized reports.



Capable of communicating and coordinating activities with team members to ensure steady work flow within the departments.



Report making abilities with accurate detailing in form of analysis methods, interpretations, conclusions and suggestions.



Specialities:



Credit Management / Service Management/Oracle (AR, AP, GL, PO), Billing /Accounts receivable /General Ledger/ Intercompany .





ITIL Version 3 foundation Examination/Service Management

PEOPLECERT Certification Number:GR750017385KM





Service Management

Organization and coordination with differnet internal operational teams

Performances and customer satisfaction in accordance with the Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Produce monthly standard network performance reports for the customer

Work across cultural & Geographic Borders, Customer Focused Approach

Prioritise reported incidents through impact and urgency

Crisis management and effective communication and escalation

Applying ITIL standards within service management.

Prioritise and organise work loads to meet deadlines on time.

Develop, implement and identify improvements in both operations and service and maintain KPIs.