Khalid RAFIA

LE PÉAGE-DE-ROUSSILLON

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

-Project leader Start-up LIVICORP -
An Innovation in plastics sector (polymers) -
In association with one of the research laboratories of the INSA LYON -
As well as the support of the incubator PULSALYS -

A strength in Research and development which will offer to our partners,
innovation and competitiveness.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Porteur du projet Start-up LIVICORP
Une Innovation dans le secteur plastiques (polymères)

En collaboration avec un des laboratoires de recherche de l'INSA Lyon.
Ainsi que le soutien de l'incubateur PULSALYS.

Une force en Recherche et Développement qui offrira à nos partenaires, innovation et compétitivité.

Mes compétences :
Manufacturing Resource Planning
ISO 900X Standard
ICG Management
Lean management
Amélioration continue

Entreprises

  • LIVICORP - Porteur de projet

    2017 - maintenant

  • AIRMARREL SAS - Directeur Qualité

    2009 - 2013 Support management pour la direction générale (revue de direction, revue de contrat...), Membre du CODIR et Président du CHSCT
    gestion des process inter-services, veille sur les indicateurs attachés à chaque directeur et service.
    Suivi de la qualité chez les sous-traitants (ainsi que l'expertise de chaudronnerie), en production et chez les clients.
    Garant de la bonne application des normes ISO 9001 // 14001 & 18001.
    (préparation pour les certifications)



    Relation clientèle,Support technique en SAV, Formateur en hydraulique,électricité et automatisme (conventionné), Expertise sur machine suite avarie, Conception et réalisation.
    A l'origine de certaines innovations.

    ....etc

  • AIRMARREL SAS - Directeur de Production

    2005 - 2009 Gestion de la production, méthodes, gestion des achats & approvisionnements, support technique, relationnel client et fournisseur.Membre du CODIR. président du CHSCT.

Formations

  • Université Versailles Saint Quentin (Saint Quentin En Yvelines)

    Saint Quentin En Yvelines 2014 - 2015 MASTER II

  • IFG-CNOF

    Paris 2014 - 2015 RNCP- Diplôme d'état Niveau 1

  • Georgetown University

    Washington Dc 2014 - 2015 EXECUTIVE MBA

  • AFNOR COMPETENCES

    Lyon 2011 - 2011 IRCA

