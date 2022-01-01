Khalid RAFIA

-Project leader Start-up LIVICORP -

An Innovation in plastics sector (polymers) -

In association with one of the research laboratories of the INSA LYON -

As well as the support of the incubator PULSALYS -



A strength in Research and development which will offer to our partners,

innovation and competitiveness.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Porteur du projet Start-up LIVICORP

Une Innovation dans le secteur plastiques (polymères)



En collaboration avec un des laboratoires de recherche de l'INSA Lyon.

Ainsi que le soutien de l'incubateur PULSALYS.



Une force en Recherche et Développement qui offrira à nos partenaires, innovation et compétitivité.



Mes compétences :

Manufacturing Resource Planning

ISO 900X Standard

ICG Management

Lean management

Amélioration continue