Khalil FENDRI

On the level of Tunisian baccalaureate with 5 years of university with Masters in "Management Accounting"​ to "the Institute of Higher Commercial Studies of Carthage"​, Tunis, Tunisia (evening classes), I used a good techs in the workplace in social management to the "Human Resources Department"​ as well as customer service to the "Customer Service Department"​ with the first private telephone operator internationally recognized scale "Ooredoo Tunisia"​ This to me helped forge my analytical skills, my expertise in order to develop new decision support tools namely "Customer Relationship Management"​, a tool for the management of personnel files and group insurance administrative management as the "Enterprise Resource Planning"​, I even participated in events on social responsibility of business, in addition to participate in employee engagement surveys as "Engagement Survey"​.

Independent, rigorous and determined, willing to give a new impetus to my career while exploiting my dynamism and my team.

An operational position may progress to more responsibilities would suit me perfectly.

I have the taste of contact with internal and external customers, providing services and analytical and trading,

My openness and my good presentation reflect my possession an "empathetic"​ personality and character "travaillomane"​

Ensuring compliance with procedures and corporate values ​into effect and enforce the company's brand image.

I'm looking for a new opportunity of responsibility, in the midst of human resources in the field of accounting, administrative, financial, insurance and even in banking.