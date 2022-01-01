Menu

Khalil FENDRI

TUNIS

En résumé

On the level of Tunisian baccalaureate with 5 years of university with Masters in "Management Accounting"​ to "the Institute of Higher Commercial Studies of Carthage"​, Tunis, Tunisia (evening classes), I used a good techs in the workplace in social management to the "Human Resources Department"​ as well as customer service to the "Customer Service Department"​ with the first private telephone operator internationally recognized scale "Ooredoo Tunisia"​ This to me helped forge my analytical skills, my expertise in order to develop new decision support tools namely "Customer Relationship Management"​, a tool for the management of personnel files and group insurance administrative management as the "Enterprise Resource Planning"​, I even participated in events on social responsibility of business, in addition to participate in employee engagement surveys as "Engagement Survey"​.
Independent, rigorous and determined, willing to give a new impetus to my career while exploiting my dynamism and my team.
An operational position may progress to more responsibilities would suit me perfectly.
I have the taste of contact with internal and external customers, providing services and analytical and trading,
My openness and my good presentation reflect my possession an "empathetic"​ personality and character "travaillomane"​
Ensuring compliance with procedures and corporate values ​into effect and enforce the company's brand image.
I'm looking for a new opportunity of responsibility, in the midst of human resources in the field of accounting, administrative, financial, insurance and even in banking.

Entreprises

  • Cabinet NEJI Fathi - Auditeur Junior

    2015 - maintenant Cabinet NEJI Fathi, cabinet d'expertise comptable, membre de l'Ordre des Experts Comptables de la Tunisie et membre du Réseau International Baker Tilly France

  • Teleperformance Tunisie - Conseiller Clients

    Asnières sur Seine 2015 - 2015  Missions & tasks performed :
    - Conseiller les abonnés de l’opérateur téléphonique français « Orange France » sur les offres de produits et les services à valeur ajoutés,
    - Apporter un soutien dans l’usage des mobiles et une assistance dans l’utilisation des services multimédias,
    - Consultation et explication à la loupe des factures des abonnés de l’opérateur et prise en charge de la saisie des réclamations.

  • Ooredoo Tunisiana - Chargé de la Gestion Sociale

    Tunis 2008 - 2014  Missions & tasks performed :
    * Volet Gestion d’Assurance Maladie :
    - Gestion des différentes adhésions et résiliations au contrat d’assurance maladie du personnel ainsi qu’à leurs parents à charge,
    - Création et suivi des différents accords de conventions avec les prestataires médicales (médecins de soins et de contrôle régionaux, labo d’analyse, pharmacie, radiologue, dentiste, etc...),
    - Traitement et assurer le paiement des bordereaux hebdomadaires d’assurance maladie via l’outil de gestion des bulletins de soins « Agorass » et exécution du virement bancaire direct sur « City Direct »
    - Suivi des réclamations des bulletins du personnel auprès du courtier « La Protectrice » de l’entreprise avec l’Assurance Groupe « MAGHREBIA »
    - Traitement des impayées des prestataires médicaux et règlement de leurs frais médicaux via les cessions sur les salaires du personnel concerné.
    * Volet Social :
    - Gestion des dossiers d’affiliation des nouveaux recrus à la Caisse Nationale de la Sécurité Sociale
    - Gestion des dossiers d’indemnité maladie (ordinaires et professionnelles),
    - Gestion des dossiers d’accident de travail avec un accompagnement et une assistance administrative des cas,
    - Participation à la création et au développement d’une interface électronique personnalisée pour la gestion sociale et médicale conformément au besoin de l’activité,
    - Organisation et participation à des évènements sociales à savoir le don du sang en collaboration avec le Centre Nationale de Transfusion Sanguine de Bab Saâdoun, des séances de sensibilisation du personnel sur la santé et à la sécurité au travail avec la participation des laboratoires de recherche.
    Mars 2010 : Participation à la préparation du dossier de réduction du taux d’accident de travail et de la santé & sécurité au travail
    Octobre 2013 : Participation à des ateliers de travail bimensuel pour le programme de motivation des employés et sur les méthodes de travail dont le thème « Engagement Survey ».

  • Tunisiana - Conseiller Clients

    Tunis 2005 - 2008  Missions & tasks performed :
    - Gestion routage des appels téléphoniques des clients du type prépayé & post payé,
    - Conseiller les abonnés sur les offres de produits et les services à valeur ajoutés,
    - Apporter un soutien dans l’usage des mobiles et une assistance dans l’utilisation des services multimédias,
    - Consulter l’état d’avancement des réclamations clients via l’outil technique « Geographic Information System » & les rappeler au service Back Office via l’outil de gestion clients « Customer Relationship Management »,
    - Participation à des missions de « Test Billings » au sein de service Recouvrement et Facturation des lignes post payés afin d’identifier les anomalies factures avant leurs éditions,
    Décembre 2006 : Election meilleur employé du mois avec les remerciements de la direction Service Clients de TUNISIANA.

Formations

  • Institut Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (Carthage)

    Carthage 2008 - 2015 Maîtrise en Sciences Comptables

    Septembre 2015 : Diplôme d’études supérieures de 2ème Cycle, « Maîtrise en Sciences Comptables » (cours de soir),
    Carthage, Tunis, Institut des Hautes Études Commerciales

    Juillet 2015 : Projet Fin des Études Supérieures de 2ème Cycle sous le thème : « Impact de l’Audit Externe Sur la Qualité de l’Information Comptable, Cas des Entreprises Tunisiennes Cotées », réussi avec mention bien

