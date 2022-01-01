Khalil FENDRI

On the level of Tunisian baccalaureate with 5 years of university with Masters in "Management Accounting" to "the Institute of Higher Commercial Studies of Carthage", Tunis, Tunisia (evening classes), I used a good techs in the workplace in social management to the "Human Resources Department" as well as customer service to the "Customer Service Department" with the first private telephone operator internationally recognized scale "Ooredoo Tunisia" This to me helped forge my analytical skills, my expertise in order to develop new decision support tools namely "Customer Relationship Management", a tool for the management of personnel files and group insurance administrative management as the "Enterprise Resource Planning", I even participated in events on social responsibility of business, in addition to participate in employee engagement surveys as "Engagement Survey".
Independent, rigorous and determined, willing to give a new impetus to my career while exploiting my dynamism and my team.
An operational position may progress to more responsibilities would suit me perfectly.
I have the taste of contact with internal and external customers, providing services and analytical and trading,
My openness and my good presentation reflect my possession an "empathetic" personality and character "travaillomane"
Ensuring compliance with procedures and corporate values into effect and enforce the company's brand image.
I'm looking for a new opportunity of responsibility, in the midst of human resources in the field of accounting, administrative, financial, insurance and even in banking.