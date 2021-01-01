Menu

Kokou Yovodevi AYEWUTSE

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Freelance.com - Agent Commercial

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université De Lomé - TOGO (Lome)

    Lome 2015 - maintenant Licence

Réseau