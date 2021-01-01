Laetitia DOLIVEIRA

Well-qualified professional with more than 18 years of experience in Restaurant Management for high-volume, fast casual and full-service restaurant. Constantly successful in raising service standards and quality operations. Expertise in hiring, training, coaching, customer service, labour and quality control and FOH operations. Reputation for excellence, integrity and leadership under pressure.



Mes compétences :

Analyse financière

Gestion hôtelière

HACCP

Stratégie commerciale

Gestion de la relation client

Sommellerie

Hospitality industry

Compétence organisationnelle

Marketing opérationnel

Management

Leadership

Team building

Gestion des ressources humaines

Coaching

Manage the booking

Guest Satisfaction

Team Management

SWOT Analysis

new process implementation

development of a new concept and menus

KPIs

Budgets & Budgeting

Contract Negotiation

Cost Control

Management of social media and creation

Audit

Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management

Quality Control

Restaurant Management

Staff Development and Training

Social Media

Forecasting

Budget et Controlling

Gestion budgétaire

Budgétisation

Recrutement

Développement des compétences

Formation

Planification

Organisation d'évènements

Business development