Laetitia DOLIVEIRA

PARIS

En résumé

Well-qualified professional with more than 18 years of experience in Restaurant Management for high-volume, fast casual and full-service restaurant. Constantly successful in raising service standards and quality operations. Expertise in hiring, training, coaching, customer service, labour and quality control and FOH operations. Reputation for excellence, integrity and leadership under pressure.

Mes compétences :
Analyse financière
Gestion hôtelière
HACCP
Stratégie commerciale
Gestion de la relation client
Sommellerie
Hospitality industry
Compétence organisationnelle
Marketing opérationnel
Management
Leadership
Team building
Gestion des ressources humaines
Coaching
Manage the booking
Guest Satisfaction
Team Management
SWOT Analysis
new process implementation
development of a new concept and menus
KPIs
Budgets & Budgeting
Contract Negotiation
Cost Control
Management of social media and creation
Audit
Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management
Quality Control
Restaurant Management
Staff Development and Training
Social Media
Forecasting
Budget et Controlling
Gestion budgétaire
Budgétisation
Recrutement
Développement des compétences
Formation
Planification
Organisation d'évènements
Business development

Entreprises

  • Champagne+Fromage - Restaurant General Manager

    2018 - maintenant French Restaurant and Deli shop, team of 5, 100guests/day
    Restaurant General Manager
    * Schedule and assign staff daily tasks, recruitment ;
    * Manage the booking with Opentable and Bookatable ;
    * Ensure guest satisfaction
    * Improve food, beverage,labour cost and productivity ;
    * Continually monitor restaurant and take appropriate action to ensure food quality and service standards are consistently met
    * Produce weekly report detailing sales trends and forecast
    * 800 places won on TripAdvisor after a product training and service reorganisation

  • Cepage - Assistant General Manager

    2017 - 2017 French gastronomic wine/tapas restaurant in Notting Hill. 100 guests/day, team of 5
    Assistant General Manager
    * Management of the cellar (inventory, order)
    * Conduct daily pre-shift and weekly meeting to ensure organisational efficiency ;
    * Opening and closing duties ;
    * Efficiently resolve problem or concern to the satisfaction
    * Maintained lowest employee turnover rate with creation of training program and recognition scheme

  • Iris - Seasonal Opening Restaurant General Manager

    Dubai 2016 - 2016 4* luxury mobile homes site, 35 team members, 750 guests/day - Seasonal Opening
    Restaurant General Manager
    * Manage the operational daily processes and ensure adherence to standards ;
    * Team management: motivate, training and leading the team ;
    * Revitalisation of sales (price setting, commercial plan, supplier's relationship)
    * Constant search for improvement paths and implementation of necessary adjustments
    * Improvement of P&L, KPI's and EBITDA
    * Development of the sales of 26,5 %
    * Decrease of food and beverage cost of 6 points
    * Improvement of satisfaction (n°1 with Iris Parc Belgium guests)

  • Iris parc - Restaurant general manager

    2016 - 2016

  • Millennium Hotel - Assistant Food and Beverage Manager

    Aix-en-Provence 2015 - 2016 4 stars hotel, 239 rooms near Paris Airport with: pub, brasserie, Convention Centre, room-service and executive lounge
    850 guests/day, 35 staff members
    Assistant Food and Beverage Manager
    * Study of the competition and SWOT analysis
    * Management multi-units with various levels of service and standards
    * Launch of new menus for all outlets and new wine list to improve quality and efficiency
    * Setting up of a new processes for the management of ``Emergencies'': better management of Food Cost (-3 points) and of staff (needs divided by two)
    * Improvement of 25 % for the sales of the pub further to new process implementation
    * Creation and development of a new concept and menus for the brasserie restaurant (Italian concept)

  • Millennium Hotels & Resorts - Assistante F&B Manager

    2015 - 2016

  • Hilton Worldwide - Assistante F&B Manager

    Puteaux 2014 - 2014 - Assister le responsable de la restauration dans toutes ses tâches courantes et journalières
    - Mise à jour des outils de gestion tels que le Menu engineering et proposer des actions ponctuelles afin d'optimiser les ventes
    - développer un esprit de corps au sein du département F&B par le suivi des informations propres au Team Members
    - suivi des activités de l'hôtel en s'assurant que la qualité de l'information améliore la communication
    - Assurer le suivi de toutes les directives du groupe Hilton (standards et actions) et leur mise en place
    - Réalisation d'études de marchés concurrentiels
    - Garante de la validité de l'offre et des prix des différents outlets
    - Analyse et optimisation des rapports SALT & Revinate (outils visant à mesurer la satisfaction de la clientèle).
    - Collaboration avec le marketing pour la mise en place du Plan Promotionnel pour le F&B en phase avec les attentes des clients

  • Hilton Cité Internationale - Assistant Food and Beverage Manager

    2014 - 2014 197 rooms, 2 restaurants, a bar, room-service 24/24, an executive lounge et 16 conference rooms, 500 guests/day
    Assistant Food and Beverage Manager
    * Development of new offer at brasserie: from buffet self-service to a service at table with new menu
    * Improving the Cost Control process ;
    * Follow-up and negotiation of suppliers contracts ;
    * Inventory and stocktake control
    * Social Media Champion: Management of social media and creation of a communication plan
    * Improving of Beverage Cost of 35%
    * Increase of 36 % of the attendance of our pages on the social networks

  • Events and Catering Ld - Founder & Hospitality manager

    2010 - 2014 * Setting and reviewing budgets and managing cost
    * Tailor-made project creation and development for private events ;
    * Negotiate contracts and invoices ;
    * Service and team leading, prestigious partnerships:
    Hotels (Intercontinental, Ritz Paris), Top-quality catering (Potel & Chabot, Lenôtre)

  • Relais et Châteaux France - From Chef des rang to food and beverage manager

    2005 - 2010 Evolution at All positions from Chef de rang to Food and Beverage Manager

  • Elior Paris Roissy Airport - Assistant General Manager

    2001 - 2005 Multi site management position, 10M EUR /year, 50 staff

Formations

  • PSB, Paris School Of Business (ESG)

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Master of Business Administration Tourism Androuet hospitality management

    Paris Business School - Master's degree
    * Class: Development of tourist projects, finances, economic, legal and fiscal environment, E-business, strategic marketing, professional conferences and Master class ;
    * Competition: Management a hotel company and its economic environment by Business Game ;
    * Professional missions: Audit for the hotel Napoleon 5* in Paris ;
    *

  • MBA ESG MMTH

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Exemple de cours: Yield management, E-marketing, management d'équipe, environnement économique hôtelier

  • INFA (Nogent Sur Marne)

    Nogent Sur Marne 2003 - 2005 BTS - Two years technical degree

    Marketing and hospitality management

  • INFA Roissy

    Roissy 2003 - 2005 BTS hôtellerie restauration

    Mercatique et Gestion Hôtelière

