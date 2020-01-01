Retail
Laetitia LAUVERGEON
Laetitia LAUVERGEON
SERRES CASTET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MAPA
- CONSEILLERE COMMERCIALE D AGENCE
SERRES CASTET
2016 - maintenant
MMA
- RESPONSABLE AGENCE
LE MANS CEDEX 9
2010 - maintenant
Caisse d epargne
- Responsable clientele
2004 - 2010
Axa
- Conseillere commercial
Nanterre
2003 - 2004
Formations
Institut D'Etudes Politiques De Lyon (IEP)
Lyon
1996 - 1998
cpag /carrières administration
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
1991 - 1996
maitrise de droit public
