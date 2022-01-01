Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Laetitia TROUBAT
Laetitia TROUBAT
POISSY
Election présidentielle 2022
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Poissy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Celonova Biosciences
- Marketing Communication Director EMEA
2013 - maintenant
CeloNova BioSciences
- Marketing Manager Europe
2006 - 2013
St. Jude Medical
- Sales Representative
Boulogne-Billancourt
2003 - 2006
Biosphere Medical
- Communications Manager EMEA
2000 - 2003
St. Jude Medical
- Marketing Coordinator France
Boulogne-Billancourt
1997 - 2000
Telectronics
- Marketing Coordinator Europe
1995 - 1997
Formations
European Business School
Paris
1993 - 1995
Marketing et Strategie Internationale
Réseau
Baudoin LEBON
Cédric VASSEUR
Delphine PERRIN
Elsa CLERGÉ
Helene DUCHEMIN
Laure DE BAYSER
Nadia Solange AMARI
Perrine ETASSE-DEBAENE
Stephanie ANCELLE-HANSEN