Laggoune KAMEL

Technique :
• Prises de côtes, Définitions de projets ou
produits.
• Suivi de réalisation en atelier.
• Préparation, Encadrement et Participation aux
chantiers,Formation N2.
Etudes :
• Conception suivant cahier des charges ou suivant
contraintes techniques.
• AutoCad 14LT 2D, CATIA V5 R13, Notions SOLIDWORKS,
Word / Excel.
• Contacts directs avec les clients et les
fournisseurs pour la définition du matériel.
• Préparation des dossiers techniques (plans,
nomenclatures français/Anglais, notes de calculs,
certificats matières, PV d’épreuves, contrôles
dimensionnels, qualification soudeur COFREND,
certificats de contrôles soudures QMOS).
• Contrôle des dossiers avant lancement en
fabrication.
• Archivages des dossiers.
Commerciale :
• Prospection, prise de rendez vous, suivi
commercial,relance clients et fournisseurs,
fidélisation.
• Chiffrage seul ou en collaboration avec les
responsables techniques, négociations tarifs
fournisseurs, devis.
• Achat matériels et matières.
Technique :
• Catch of coast, definitions of projects or
products.
• Monitoring of achievement in the workshop.
• Dismantling and assembly of sites.
• Preparation, supervision and Participation in
building, training N2.
Studies:
• Design according to specifications of expenses or
technical constraints.
• AutoCad 14LT 2D, CATIA V5 R13, Notions SOLIDWORKS,
Word / Excel.
• Direct contact with customers and suppliers to the
definition of material.
• Preparation of the technical records (plans, Bill
English, notes of calculations, certificate
contents, PV of tests, dimensional controls,
COFREND, certificates of controls welds QMOS
welder qualification).
• Control of records before launch in manufacturing.
• Checkins of the records.
Commercial:
• Prospecting, taken of appointments, followed
commercial stimulus customers and suppliers,
loyalty.
• Encryption alone or in collaboration with
technical managers, suppliers, quote rates
negotiations.
• Purchase hardware and materials.
Je reste ouvert à toutes propositions d'emploi ou je pourrai mettre à profit mes compétences et mon expérience, et qui me permettrai d’évoluer.
N'hesitez pas à me contacter afin de discuter de mon profil et des postes que vous auriez à pourvoir.
I remain open to offers of employment or I could use my skills and experience, and allow myself to change
Feel free to contact me to discuss my profile and posts you would have to be filled.
Mes compétences :
COMMERCIAL
DESSINATEUR
HYDRAULIQUE
ACHAT
MAINTENANCE