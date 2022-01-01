Laggoune KAMEL

Technique :



• Prises de côtes, Définitions de projets ou

produits.

• Suivi de réalisation en atelier.

• Préparation, Encadrement et Participation aux

chantiers,Formation N2.



Etudes :



• Conception suivant cahier des charges ou suivant

contraintes techniques.

• AutoCad 14LT 2D, CATIA V5 R13, Notions SOLIDWORKS,

Word / Excel.

• Contacts directs avec les clients et les

fournisseurs pour la définition du matériel.

• Préparation des dossiers techniques (plans,

nomenclatures français/Anglais, notes de calculs,

certificats matières, PV d’épreuves, contrôles

dimensionnels, qualification soudeur COFREND,

certificats de contrôles soudures QMOS).

• Contrôle des dossiers avant lancement en

fabrication.

• Archivages des dossiers.



Commerciale :



• Prospection, prise de rendez vous, suivi

commercial,relance clients et fournisseurs,

fidélisation.

• Chiffrage seul ou en collaboration avec les

responsables techniques, négociations tarifs

fournisseurs, devis.

• Achat matériels et matières.







Technique :



• Catch of coast, definitions of projects or

products.

• Monitoring of achievement in the workshop.

• Dismantling and assembly of sites.

• Preparation, supervision and Participation in

building, training N2.



Studies:



• Design according to specifications of expenses or

technical constraints.

• AutoCad 14LT 2D, CATIA V5 R13, Notions SOLIDWORKS,

Word / Excel.

• Direct contact with customers and suppliers to the

definition of material.

• Preparation of the technical records (plans, Bill

English, notes of calculations, certificate

contents, PV of tests, dimensional controls,

COFREND, certificates of controls welds QMOS

welder qualification).

• Control of records before launch in manufacturing.

• Checkins of the records.



Commercial:



• Prospecting, taken of appointments, followed

commercial stimulus customers and suppliers,

loyalty.

• Encryption alone or in collaboration with

technical managers, suppliers, quote rates

negotiations.

• Purchase hardware and materials.





Je reste ouvert à toutes propositions d'emploi ou je pourrai mettre à profit mes compétences et mon expérience, et qui me permettrai d’évoluer.

N'hesitez pas à me contacter afin de discuter de mon profil et des postes que vous auriez à pourvoir.



I remain open to offers of employment or I could use my skills and experience, and allow myself to change

Feel free to contact me to discuss my profile and posts you would have to be filled.



Mes compétences :

COMMERCIAL

DESSINATEUR

HYDRAULIQUE

ACHAT

MAINTENANCE