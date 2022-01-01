Menu

Laggoune KAMEL

Saint-Quentin-Fallavier

En résumé

Technique :

• Prises de côtes, Définitions de projets ou
produits.
• Suivi de réalisation en atelier.
• Préparation, Encadrement et Participation aux
chantiers,Formation N2.

Etudes :

• Conception suivant cahier des charges ou suivant
contraintes techniques.
• AutoCad 14LT 2D, CATIA V5 R13, Notions SOLIDWORKS,
Word / Excel.
• Contacts directs avec les clients et les
fournisseurs pour la définition du matériel.
• Préparation des dossiers techniques (plans,
nomenclatures français/Anglais, notes de calculs,
certificats matières, PV d’épreuves, contrôles
dimensionnels, qualification soudeur COFREND,
certificats de contrôles soudures QMOS).
• Contrôle des dossiers avant lancement en
fabrication.
• Archivages des dossiers.

Commerciale :

• Prospection, prise de rendez vous, suivi
commercial,relance clients et fournisseurs,
fidélisation.
• Chiffrage seul ou en collaboration avec les
responsables techniques, négociations tarifs
fournisseurs, devis.
• Achat matériels et matières.



Technique :

• Catch of coast, definitions of projects or
products.
• Monitoring of achievement in the workshop.
• Dismantling and assembly of sites.
• Preparation, supervision and Participation in
building, training N2.

Studies:

• Design according to specifications of expenses or
technical constraints.
• AutoCad 14LT 2D, CATIA V5 R13, Notions SOLIDWORKS,
Word / Excel.
• Direct contact with customers and suppliers to the
definition of material.
• Preparation of the technical records (plans, Bill
English, notes of calculations, certificate
contents, PV of tests, dimensional controls,
COFREND, certificates of controls welds QMOS
welder qualification).
• Control of records before launch in manufacturing.
• Checkins of the records.

Commercial:

• Prospecting, taken of appointments, followed
commercial stimulus customers and suppliers,
loyalty.
• Encryption alone or in collaboration with
technical managers, suppliers, quote rates
negotiations.
• Purchase hardware and materials.


Je reste ouvert à toutes propositions d'emploi ou je pourrai mettre à profit mes compétences et mon expérience, et qui me permettrai d’évoluer.
N'hesitez pas à me contacter afin de discuter de mon profil et des postes que vous auriez à pourvoir.

I remain open to offers of employment or I could use my skills and experience, and allow myself to change
Feel free to contact me to discuss my profile and posts you would have to be filled.

Mes compétences :
COMMERCIAL
DESSINATEUR
HYDRAULIQUE
ACHAT
MAINTENANCE

Entreprises

  • ELITE SEALS - Technico Commercial

    Saint-Quentin-Fallavier 2016 - maintenant http://www.elite-seals.com/

  • SHP ( Systeme Hydraulique Pneumatique) - Chargé d'affaires / Technical and Buiness

    2007 - 2016 Société spécialisée dans la prestation de service en maintenance et conception hydraulique, pneumatique et mécanique dans tout domaine d'application. Nous concevons, mettons aux normes tout type d'ensemble.
    Nous avons aussi un service de fabrication de flexible inox pour le transport d'eau, vapeur, gaz, produit chimique.
    Je suis chargé de la prospection, du suivi commercial et de la gestion du service flexible inox ainsi que la gestion,coordination, suivi, participation au chantier de maintenance.
    Parmi nos clients, se trouve, le CETIM, les VNF, le groupe NESTLE, le groupe BONDUELLE,le groupe Saint-Gobain,Lhoist France service LELA, BRI (Yves Saint Laurent), Chanel, ALCAN, la SANEF, la Féderal Mogul, Constelium, Saint Louis Sucre.
    Nous sommes dans tous les secteurs d'activités ou l'on a besoin de maintenance ,conception mécanique et hydraulique.

    Company specializing in providing maintenance service hydraulics, pneumatics in any field of application and mechanical maintenance. We design, any kind of standards together.
    We also have a manufacturing facility flexible stainless steel water transport, steam, gas, chemical.
    I am responsible for prospecting, tracking sales and service management and flexible stainless management, coordination, monitoring, participation in site maintenance.
    Our clients is, CETIM, the VNF, the Nestlé Group, the Bonduelle Group, the group Saint-Gobain, France Lhoist LELA service, BIS (Yves Saint Laurent), Chanel, ALCAN, SANEF, Federal Mogul, Constelium, Saint Louis Sucre.
    We are in all sectors of activity or are needed for maintenance, mechanical and hydraulic design.

  • LTDM INDUSTRIES - CHARGE D'AFFAIRES / Technical and Buisness

    2006 - 2007 Chargé d’Affaires (Commercial, Dessinateur projeteur, Technicien expertise devis, Achat),
    Responsable du service hydraulique : Développer et structurer ce nouveau service.

    Technical and Buisness (Commercial, Draughtsman, technician expertise quote, purchase),
    Head of hydraulic structure and develop this new service.

  • PICARDIE HYDRAULIQUE - DESSINATEUR PROJETEUR / DRAUGHTSMAN

    2004 - 2006 Dessinateur Projeteur, Responsable expertise, Responsable devis neuf et réparation,
    Responsable achat matière.
    Contact direct avec les clients et les fournisseurs pour la définition du produit en fonction des données clients.
    Nomenclature et débit.

    Draughtsman, Head expertise, new and repair charge estimate,
    Responsible for purchasing material.
    Direct contact with customers and suppliers to the product definition based on the data clients.
    Parts list and rate.

  • REGNIER - DESSINATEUR / INDUSTRIAL DESIGNER

    1998 - 2004 Dessinateur Industriel Autocad 14 LT et CATIA V5R13 + Notions SOLIDWORKS.
    Contact direct avec les clients et les fournisseurs pour la définition du produit en fonction des données
    clients.
    Préparation des dossiers techniques (plans, nomenclatures français/anglais, notes de calculs,
    certificats matières, procès verbal d’épreuves, certificats de contrôle dimensionnels, qualification soudeur
    et certificats de contrôles soudures). Contrôle des dossiers avant lancement en fabrication.
    Archivage des dossiers.
    Démontages et remontages sur chantiers.


    Industrial designer Autocad LT 14 and CATIA V5R13 + Concepts SOLIDWORKS.
    Direct contact with customers and suppliers to the product definition based on the data
    clients.
    Preparation of technical documents (drawing, part list French / English, calculation,
    material certificates, test report, test certificates dimensional welder qualification
    certificates and checks welds). Control files before launching into production.
    Archiving files.
    Disassembly and reassembly of sites.

  • REGNIER - MONTEUR

    1997 - 1998 Démontages, expertises, montages de vérins hydrauliques et pneumatiques.
    Démontages et remontages sur chantiers.

    Dismantling, expertise, mounts hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders.
    Disassembly and reassembly of sites.

  • PROTOMHYDRO - DESSINATEUR / INDUSTRIAL DESIGNER

    1995 - 1997 Dessinateur Industriel Autocad 12 LT.
    Contact direct avec les clients et les fournisseurs pour la définition du produit en fonction des données
    clients.
    Commandes matières et autres fournitures.
    Nomenclature et débit.

    Industrial designer Autocad LT 12.
    Direct contact with customers and suppliers to the product definition based on the data
    clients.
    Orders materials and other supplies.
    Part list and rate.

Formations

