Lahille STÉPHANE
Lahille STÉPHANE
VIAS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Performer
Entreprises
Controle Pare brise 31
- Directeur
2014 - maintenant
Carglass
- Responsable de Région Grand Sud
Courbevoie
2010 - 2013
Carglass
- Responsable d' Unité Sud Ouest
Courbevoie
2005 - 2010
Carglass
- Commercial
Courbevoie
1999 - 2005
Orpi
- Gérant d'agence immobilière
Paris
1995 - 1999
INFOGER
- Commercial
1993 - 1995
Formations
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot
Toulouse
1991 - 1993
BTS Force de Vente
Réseau
Anne BENOIST
Christian LOUGARRE
Franck TURCATO
Laurent JOLIVET
Pouget ANNE
Roussette MICKAEL
Sébastien LEPOUTRE
Stéphane TOULEMONDE
Vincent CAPPONI