Lamia HAFI
Lamia HAFI
PARIS 15
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OPCO Santé
- Conseillère Emploi-Formation
2012 - maintenant
Unifaf
- Chargee de formation en accompagnement de projets
Levallois-Perret
2008 - 2012
Manpower France (Nanterre)
- Chargée de recrutement
Stade de France
2006 - 2006
AFOGEC
- Assistante formation
75008
2004 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne-Charlotte VAILLANT
Ayhem Ahmed BELLATRECHE
Cyrille PETITJEAN
Guilaine BOUVIER
Ivan KECH
Jean-François VALANCOT
Olivier PHELIP
Pascal LEGASSE
