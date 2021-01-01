Laura MAGNIEZ

A la recherche d'un poste d'ingénieur en chimie analytique, possédant 18 mois d'expérience en chimie analytique, titulaire d'un Master Analyse Chimique Contrôle Industriel Environnement.



Mes compétences :

ISO 17025

GC

GC/MS

Norme ISO 14001

IC-PAD

HPLC

Installations classées

Norme ISO 9001

Arbres des causes

IC-MS

Traiter les données et concevoir des macros

Ion Chromatography

Refractive Index

la maintenance

Volatile Organic Compounds

ANOVA

Analytical chemistry

Chromeleon CDS

Mass Spectrometry

Project Management

Validation Testing

Lean Six Sigma

Microsoft Windows