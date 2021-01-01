Menu

Laura MAGNIEZ

  • Assistante ingénieur
  • Lesaffre International
  • Assistante ingénieur

DUNKERQUE

En résumé

A la recherche d'un poste d'ingénieur en chimie analytique, possédant 18 mois d'expérience en chimie analytique, titulaire d'un Master Analyse Chimique Contrôle Industriel Environnement.

Mes compétences :
ISO 17025
GC
GC/MS
Norme ISO 14001
IC-PAD
HPLC
Installations classées
Norme ISO 9001
Arbres des causes
IC-MS
Traiter les données et concevoir des macros
Ion Chromatography
Refractive Index
la maintenance
Volatile Organic Compounds
ANOVA
Analytical chemistry
Chromeleon CDS
Mass Spectrometry
Project Management
Validation Testing
Lean Six Sigma
Microsoft Windows

Entreprises

  • Lesaffre International - Assistante ingénieur

    Autre | 2020 - 2020 • Rédiger différentes notes émanant des études réalisées sur des matrices complexes au moyen d’une Chromatographie liquide à haute performance munie d’un détecteur d’Indice de Réfraction
    • Echantillonner, analyser, interpréter les résultats et formuler des synthèses de données provenant de l’utilisation de kits de réactifs, d’un analyseur élémentaire d’azote et d’une Chromatographie liquide à haute performance dotée d’un détecteur d’Indice de Réfraction
    • Etudier la limite d’une gamme d’étalonnage en vérifiant sa linéarité

  • Silliker - Merieux Nutrisciences - Assistante responsable chromatographie et spectroscopie atomique

    Merville 2020 - 2020 • Developper plusieurs méthodes d’analyses des sucres par chromatographie ionique avec détection par ampérométrie pulsée dans les denrées alimentaires et répondre aux exigences de certification COFRAC
    • Rédiger des modes opératoires, réaliser les essais de validation et interpréter les résultats
    • Etudier, appliquer les modes opératoires relatifs aux sucres et analyser grâce à une Chromatographie liquide à haute performance
    • Utiliser le logiciel de traçabilité LIMS, étudier les différents référentiels normés, le système qualité et le DSQE (BPL, ISO 9001)

  • Lesaffre - Assistante ingénieur

    Marcq-en-Barœul 2019 - 2019 • Développer, mettre en place des méthodes analytiques pour le dosage de matrices complexes grâce à une Chromatographie ionique récente munie d’une détection par ampérométrie pulsée ainsi que d’une Chromatographie liquide à haute performance munie d’un détecteur d’Indice de Réfraction
    • Comparer et évaluer les nouvelles méthodes avec des méthodes existantes
    • Echanger et communiquer avec une entreprise extérieure

  • Imt Lille Douai - Technicienne de laboratoire

    douai 2018 - 2018 • Développer une méthode, analyser des amines et des acides carboxyliques provenant de pièces automobiles en maniant, calibrant et assurant la maintenance d’une Chromatographie ionique couplée à un Spectromètre de Masse et interpréter les résultats
    • Etablir une gamme d’étalonnage en vérifiant sa linéarité
    • Etudier les techniques d’échantillonnage des Composés Organiques Volatils (Chambre d’essai d’émission, Field and Laboratory Emission Cell)

  • Novandie - Manutentionnaire

    2017 - 2017 Réaliser des palettes de produits, les enregistrer et imprimer les étiquettes tout en garantissant un service de qualité et un respect des produits et de la demande du client

  • Novandie - Manutentionnaire

    2016 - 2016 Réaliser des palettes de produits, les enregistrer et imprimer les étiquettes tout en garantissant un service de qualité et un respect des produits et de la demande du client

Formations

Réseau