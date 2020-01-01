Menu

Laure DHERBECOURT

SAINT PAUL - ILE DE LA RÉUNION

En résumé

I was born in Compiègne (city located in France, on the Oise River), I grew up in Normandy and, in 1998, after I graduated in Transport & Logistics I started my professional career near Paris. In July 2007 I left France mainland to live in Reunion Island, an island I have been passionate for over 25 years. I'm now back in Europe ...

I joined SRMP (Société Réunionnaise de Maintenance Portuaire), a port maintenance company, as a temporary logistician for a few weeks in September 2007 but, in the end I stayed on permanent contract for almost 8 years (from November 2007 to August 2015). I have evolved over time and, in November 2011, Ive been promoted LOGISTICS AND SALES ADMINISTRATION MANAGER of this company.

I spent a few months at SACI (Société Antillaise Commerciale et Industrielle) as a SPARE PARTS PURCHASING MANAGER" .

For a while, because there was a temporary need, I joined the CAE COOP UNION (ex-Energies Alternatives Réunion), over there, I was able to work on 2 other passions of mine the English language through the Beta reading (collaboration with several authors from the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the UK and Germany) & also Nature Photography

I scuba dive as often as I can and since the beginning of 2016 I daily enjoy the reading of novels (exclusively in English).
Hiking, swimming gardening, cooking, singing or even dancing are a few of my hobbies...

===============================================


Native de Compiègne dans lOise (60), jai grandi en Normandie et, après lobtention de mon DUT GLT en 1998, jai débuté ma carrière professionnelle en Région Parisienne. En juillet 2007, j'ai quitté la France métropolitaine pour vivre à la Réunion, une île qui me passionne depuis plus de 25 ans. Je suis désormais de retour en Europe.

En septembre 2007, j'ai rejoint SRMP (Société Réunionnaise de Maintenance Portuaire), une société de maintenance portuaire, en tant que logisticienne. Ce qui devait être un poste temporaire (mission intérim de quelques semaines), ma finalement vu rester en CDI pendant près de 8 ans (de Novembre 2007 à Août 2015). Jai évolué au fil du temps et, en novembre 2011, jai été promu «RESPONSABLE LOGISTIQUE ET ADV» de cette société.

J'ai passé quelques mois chez SACI (Société Antillaise Commerciale et Industrielle) en tant que «RESPONSABLE ACHATS PIÈCES».

Pendant un certain temps, parce quil y avait un besoin temporaire, jai rejoint la CAE COOP UNION (ex-Energies Alternatives Réunion). Là-bas, jai pu travailler sur 2 autres de mes passions la langue anglaise à travers le Beta reading ou « lecture bêta » (collaboration avec plusieurs auteurs des États-Unis, Canada, Australie, Japon, Royaume-Uni et Allemagne) et aussi la Photographie Nature

Je fais de la plongée aussi souvent que possible et depuis début 2016, j'apprécie quotidiennement la lecture de romans (exclusivement en Anglais).
Randonner, nager, jardiner, cuisiner, chanter ou même danser sont quelques-uns de mes passe-temps ...

Mes compétences :
Logistique, Achats & Approvisionnements

Nature Photography
Ornithology

Translation
Beta reading
Reading of novels (exclusively in English since 2015)

Entreprises

  • En Recherche Active - Responsable Achats et Logistique

    2019 - maintenant De formation Logistique & Transport (DUT GLT), étant bilingue en Anglais, ayant travaillé dans divers domaines (aussi bien en métropole qu'à La Réunion ) & forte d'une expérience de plus de 18 ans, je souhaite faire bénéficier les entreprises de mes expériences tant Logistique et Linguistique.

  • CAE Coop Union - BETA / OMEGA READER (ANGLAIS) & PHOTOGRAPHE NATURE

    2017 - 2019 ° Since 2016, reading of more than 260 books in English (including 220 novels)
    ° Active participation (almost daily) in different anglophone (closed) literary discussion groups on Facebook
    ° Translation from English to French of chapters of ornithological publications about Tropicbirds
    ° Translation from French to English of an article for author-photographer photographe Gabriel Barathieu’s website
    ° As a professional or as a hobby => Beta / Omega reading of 42 novels & 3 novellas in 2 years and a half

  • SACI Réunion - Responsable Achats Pièces

    2016 - 2017 Gestion du fichier article (fiches articles, fiches stock, tarif à la colonne ..) ; Achat des pièces détachées; Liaison avec les différents transitaires. ; Réception informatique des marchandises (saisie et contrôle), établissement des coûts de revient et remplissage au fil de l’eau des documents transversaux pour la Comptabilité.

  • Société Réunionnaise de Maintenance Portuaire (S.R.M.P.) - Responsable Logistique & ADV

    Casablanca 2011 - 2015 ° En contact direct avec la société mère basée en Finlande, négocier pour le compte des Clients extérieurs (basés dans toute la zone Océan Indien) et locaux avant d'établir les cotations pour leur compte.
    ° Passer les commandes pour ces mêmes Clients et assurer le suivi des livraisons (y compris documentaires avec facturation et établissement de BSC pour Madagascar).
    ° Gérer les stocks de pièces détachées pour les Ateliers de Maintenance
    ° Passer les commandes de réapprovisionnement.
    ° Assurer la facturation mensuelle des ventes de pièces détachées ainsi que des interventions de techniciens.
    ° Rencontrer les divers fournisseurs et obtenir les meilleures offres possibles tant sur les produits que sur les prestations de transport.

  • Société Réunionnaise de Maintenance Portuaire (S.R.M.P.) - Chargée Logistique des Ventes

    Casablanca 2007 - 2011 En contact direct avec la société mère basée en Finlande et avant d'établir des cotations, négocier pour le compte des Clients extérieurs (zone Océan Indien) et locaux.
    Passer les commandes pour ces mêmes Clients et assurer le suivi des livraisons (y compris documentaires avec facturation et établissement de BSC pour Madagascar).
    Passer des commandes exceptionnelles en fonction des incidents qui surviennent sur les machines.
    Assurer la facturation mensuelle des ventes de pièces détachées ainsi que des interventions de techniciens.

  • Dignostica Stago - Gestionnaire Transport Instrumentation

    2001 - 2007 - Elaborer les plannings de livraisons d'automates neufs et / ou reconditionnés
    - Gérer le parc de démonstration (20 automates)
    - Garantir la gestion des appareils en retours clients
    - Traiter les mises au rebut d'instruments
    - Administrer les commandes et la facturation fournisseurs extérieurs
    - Gérer le fichier articles

Formations

Réseau