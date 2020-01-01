Laure DHERBECOURT

I was born in Compiègne (city located in France, on the Oise River), I grew up in Normandy and, in 1998, after I graduated in Transport & Logistics I started my professional career near Paris. In July 2007 I left France mainland to live in Reunion Island, an island I have been passionate for over 25 years. I'm now back in Europe ...



I joined SRMP (Société Réunionnaise de Maintenance Portuaire), a port maintenance company, as a temporary logistician for a few weeks in September 2007 but, in the end I stayed on permanent contract for almost 8 years (from November 2007 to August 2015). I have evolved over time and, in November 2011, Ive been promoted LOGISTICS AND SALES ADMINISTRATION MANAGER of this company.



I spent a few months at SACI (Société Antillaise Commerciale et Industrielle) as a SPARE PARTS PURCHASING MANAGER" .



For a while, because there was a temporary need, I joined the CAE COOP UNION (ex-Energies Alternatives Réunion), over there, I was able to work on 2 other passions of mine the English language through the Beta reading (collaboration with several authors from the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the UK and Germany) & also Nature Photography



I scuba dive as often as I can and since the beginning of 2016 I daily enjoy the reading of novels (exclusively in English).

Hiking, swimming gardening, cooking, singing or even dancing are a few of my hobbies...



===============================================





Native de Compiègne dans lOise (60), jai grandi en Normandie et, après lobtention de mon DUT GLT en 1998, jai débuté ma carrière professionnelle en Région Parisienne. En juillet 2007, j'ai quitté la France métropolitaine pour vivre à la Réunion, une île qui me passionne depuis plus de 25 ans. Je suis désormais de retour en Europe.



En septembre 2007, j'ai rejoint SRMP (Société Réunionnaise de Maintenance Portuaire), une société de maintenance portuaire, en tant que logisticienne. Ce qui devait être un poste temporaire (mission intérim de quelques semaines), ma finalement vu rester en CDI pendant près de 8 ans (de Novembre 2007 à Août 2015). Jai évolué au fil du temps et, en novembre 2011, jai été promu «RESPONSABLE LOGISTIQUE ET ADV» de cette société.



J'ai passé quelques mois chez SACI (Société Antillaise Commerciale et Industrielle) en tant que «RESPONSABLE ACHATS PIÈCES».



Pendant un certain temps, parce quil y avait un besoin temporaire, jai rejoint la CAE COOP UNION (ex-Energies Alternatives Réunion). Là-bas, jai pu travailler sur 2 autres de mes passions la langue anglaise à travers le Beta reading ou « lecture bêta » (collaboration avec plusieurs auteurs des États-Unis, Canada, Australie, Japon, Royaume-Uni et Allemagne) et aussi la Photographie Nature



Je fais de la plongée aussi souvent que possible et depuis début 2016, j'apprécie quotidiennement la lecture de romans (exclusivement en Anglais).

Randonner, nager, jardiner, cuisiner, chanter ou même danser sont quelques-uns de mes passe-temps ...



Mes compétences :

Logistique, Achats & Approvisionnements



Nature Photography

Ornithology



Translation

Beta reading

Reading of novels (exclusively in English since 2015)