Menu

Laure ZAFRAN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Language support
Crisis management
Project Management
Event Coordination
Civil Rights Law
Adobe Dreamweaver CS5
Adobe Photoshop CS5

Entreprises

  • Les Restos du Coeur - Volunteer

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 * Help undocumented people and refugees in their daily administrative tasks ;
    * Provide translation and language support to non-French speakers

    Interests and Art performances

    * Mediterraneo' Arts Festival organisator ;
    * 8 years as a comedian & 2 live performances : Twelve angry mens / One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

  • Lawyers without Borders - Reporter

    2013 - 2014 * Research Project on actions to protect sexual minorities rights in Cameroun

  • Australian Chamber of Commerce & Industry - General administrator

    2013 - 2013 * Business prospection : strategies to find new members for FACCI WA ;
    * Event Coordination : conferences about immigration legislation changes ;
    * Project management : implementation of a bilingual school in Perth

Formations

  • National University Of Murcia (Murcie)

    Murcie 2013 - 2014 Exchange as part of third year study
    One year course : History of the Iberian and Arabican peninsulas

  • Institut Études Politiques (IEP)

    Toulouse 2010 - maintenant Master II

    Justice pénale internationale
    Désarmement nucléaire et contrôle des armements
    Crises actuelles et opérations de maintient de la paix
    Les nouveaux modes de gestion de crise
    Droit pénal international
    Droit international et risques environnementaux
    Enjeux opérationnels et politiques de l'action humanitaire

  • Institut Études Politiques (IEP)

    Toulouse 2010 - maintenant Master en relations internationales : nouveaux enjeux et gestion de crise

  • Lycée Henri Matisse

    Cugnaux 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat Economique et social

    Mention Bien, option théâtre et langues anciennes

Réseau