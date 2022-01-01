Laurence DEMOUSSELLE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Looking for a job in Sydney
Programmatic Trader / Media Trading / Real-Time-Bidding
Search Marketing Advertising / Search Marketing Optimization
Following the completion of an MBA in Marketing & Advertising degree and eight years of experience in digital marketing after, I have excelled in both managerial roles requiring team mentorship and hands on roles requiring quick grasp of digital tools and technologies.
I am now looking to commit to an international marketing agency seeking to fill a long term opportunity with my qualifications in several paradigms including Programmatic trading, SEM and complex marketing concepts.
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Search Engine Optimisation
verbal communication skills
problem solving
managed the agency
eCommerce
analysis of websites and competitors
Trading
Omniture
Microsoft Office
Macromedia Flash
HTML
DSP
Traffic management
Publicité
Community management
Account management
Webmarketing
Web
SEO
Liens sponsorisés
Gestion de projet
SEM
Internet