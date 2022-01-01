Menu

Laurence DEMOUSSELLE

PARIS

En résumé

Looking for a job in Sydney
Programmatic Trader / Media Trading / Real-Time-Bidding
Search Marketing Advertising / Search Marketing Optimization

Following the completion of an MBA in Marketing & Advertising degree and eight years of experience in digital marketing after, I have excelled in both managerial roles requiring team mentorship and hands on roles requiring quick grasp of digital tools and technologies.
I am now looking to commit to an international marketing agency seeking to fill a long term opportunity with my qualifications in several paradigms including Programmatic trading, SEM and complex marketing concepts.


Mes compétences :
Marketing
Search Engine Optimisation
verbal communication skills
problem solving
managed the agency
eCommerce
analysis of websites and competitors
Trading
Omniture
Microsoft Office
Macromedia Flash
HTML
DSP
Traffic management
Publicité
Community management
Account management
Webmarketing
Web
SEO
Liens sponsorisés
Gestion de projet
SEM
Internet

Entreprises

  • Affiperf France - Senior Programmatic Trader

    2013 - maintenant is the global Trading Desk Solution of the Havas Media Group. The company operates in more than 35 countries through digital advertising campaign on RTB either for performance and branding objectives (prospecting, retargeting, dynamic creatives, audience targeting / data targeting).
    Role & Responsibilities:
    Real-Time-Biding:
    * Managing European campaigns (10 markets) using IAB formats, rich media, video, mobile, Facebook
    * Establishing scenarios regarding visibility and lead campaigns (CPM, CPC, CPV, CPL, CPA), and setting up campaigns into different DSP
    * Ensuring client's targets are met by monitoring campaigns, driving tangible insights from data, and applying analytical and innovative thinking to optimize
    * Identifying opportunities, executing testing strategies, and reframing the media plan with recommendations to clients
    * Running campaigns with publisher ad serving systems, third-party ad servers, and workflow tools
    * Building partnerships with DSP, SSP, Premium inventory sources, Data providers...
    * Working with display, trafficking and accounting teams

    Transversal projects for the Affiperf worldwide offices:
    * Helping the IT department to develop workflow tools, improve our internal tools, test new features, and to collect feedbacks
    * Training the future traders to-be in Italy, Belgium, Germany... ( 8 people)
    * On-location training of Havas Canada on the RTB ecosystem by executing a 4-week-deep-dive program

  • Performics France - Senior Search Marketing Account Manager

    2010 - 2013 is a part of Publicis (third largest Communications Group worldwide, leader in Digital Communication). The firm is specialized in Internet Marketing through Search Engine Optimisation and Pay per Click campaigns, Social Media Optimization...

    Role & Responsibilities:
    Search Engine Advertising:
    * Successfully managed the agency's largest PPC budget for 2 years: Cdiscount is the first e-commerce French retailer; previously worked on Carrefour SEA campaigns
    * Liaised with Google to test beta tools (at the time) such as Dynamic Search Ads, Product Extensions Ads, Contextual Dynamic Ads...
    * Launched Prospecting, Remarketing and automatic campaigns based in client flux
    * Trained and oversaw a junior account manager ;
    * Advertised on Facebook with classical ads and Sponsored Stories
    * Played a key strategic role to challenge monthly results and brainstorm on new tools to help the team work faster and more efficiently
    Search Engine Optimisation:
    * Worked with experts to define Search Engine ranking strategies and increase qualified traffic
    * Wrote commercial presentations and audit documents for clients

  • Equaero - SEA / SEO ACCOUNT MANAGER

    Bidart 2009 - 2009 is a small Search Marketing agency providing PPC, SEO, SMO, and Mobile services. Its 2011 annual revenue was EUR 2 Million.
    Role & Responsibilities:
    Search Engine Optimisation:
    * Analysed technical issues and semantic web content; made recommendations on both matters
    * Increased organic website rankings on the main relevant keywords
    * Monitored rankings and traffic with a ROI approach
    Search Engine Advertising:
    * Launched search and content campaigns ;
    * Managed and implemented PPC campaigns in France and worldwide
    * Created ad creatives for effectiveness, and evaluated bids for maximum ROI

  • Sensations du Monde - Web Marketing Manager

    2008 - 2008 Sensations du Monde is a French Tour Operator with a 2011 annual revenue of EUR 8 Million. It is specialised in auto tours in the United States and breakaway tours in Europe.

    Role & Responsibilities:
    * Introduced strategic reviews and analysis of websites and competitors to define a new online travel experience
    * Presented recommendations to include new pages and functionalities to improve booking process and develop sustainable revenue
    * Coordinated online actions for client acquisition and loyalty such as online games, newsletters
    * Negotiated agreements with hotels that fostered a mutually beneficial alliance

  • Holiday Systems International - Customer Service Representative

    2007 - 2007 Holiday Systems International is a Timeshare Exchange Company in Las Vegas USA. HSI provides vacation packages to companies and members from around the world.
    Role & Responsibilities:
    * Answered calls from English and French speaking people ;
    * Helped members to exchange their timeshares
    * Sold vacation packages

    Achievements: Regular top booker of the week after four months

  • Canon France - WEB MARKETING ASSISTANT

    2005 - 2006 is a world leader in imaging products and solutions for the digital home and office with a 2011 annual revenue of EUR 700 Million.
    Role & Responsibilities:
    * Played a lead role in the development of an extranet website that helped identify where products were located and where they had to be sent for reconditioning
    * Analysed the needs of future users, enhanced features and liaised with the website developer
    * Trained users on the platform

Formations

