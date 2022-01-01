Laurence DEMOUSSELLE

Looking for a job in Sydney

Programmatic Trader / Media Trading / Real-Time-Bidding

Search Marketing Advertising / Search Marketing Optimization



Following the completion of an MBA in Marketing & Advertising degree and eight years of experience in digital marketing after, I have excelled in both managerial roles requiring team mentorship and hands on roles requiring quick grasp of digital tools and technologies.

I am now looking to commit to an international marketing agency seeking to fill a long term opportunity with my qualifications in several paradigms including Programmatic trading, SEM and complex marketing concepts.





Mes compétences :

Marketing

Search Engine Optimisation

verbal communication skills

problem solving

managed the agency

eCommerce

analysis of websites and competitors

Trading

Omniture

Microsoft Office

Macromedia Flash

HTML

DSP

Traffic management

Publicité

Community management

Account management

Webmarketing

Web

SEO

Liens sponsorisés

Gestion de projet

SEM

Internet