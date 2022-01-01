Laurence FOND-HARMANT

Activities

Research : Developpement of national and international (Europe.Africa) work concerning the psycho-social and/or political approach to Public health and mental health issues : vulnerable population group, social health inequalities, precarious conditions, assessment of programs and professional practices…



Writing committee member at francophone journal« Santé Publique », Société Française de Santé Publique and « Santé en action » ex « Santé de l’homme », INPES, Institut National de Promotion de la Santé, Paris, France,



Conférences, Co-director of PhD Students, Supervision of end of studies thesis and serving on jury panel



Teacher-researcher: Sorbonne University of Paris Sud, France, Master 2 “Public health”.



Research projects and international partners :



1. Mental health prevention and promotion: Federation of Mental Health Professionals, France , Support structures of psychiatric patients, Belgium, France,University of Lorraine,France, Psychiatric Hospital, Belgium,



2. School Dropout and mental health : University of Liège, Belgium





3. Promotion of health in Africa:Polytechnic University of Bobo Dioulasso,Burkina Faso, WHO Centre, Ouida, Benin, University of Dakar, Senegal, University of Louvain, Belguim



4. Assessment of professional practices and programs in Public Health : Foundation Raoul Follereau, Benin , Luxembourg, Federation of Mental Health Professionals, France, University of Lorraine,France, Psychiatric Hospital, Belgium,Support structures of psychiatric patients, France, Luxembourg, Greece, Spain, University of Pitesti, Romania, University of Rostock, Germany



5. Social inequalities in health: Domestic violence and mental health :Ministry of equal opportunities, Luxembourg, Homelessness and mental health, Caritas Luxembourg





Recherche scientifique

Conférencier

Enseignement universitaire