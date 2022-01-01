Menu

Laurence FOND-HARMANT

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

Activities
Research : Developpement of national and international (Europe.Africa) work concerning the psycho-social and/or political approach to Public health and mental health issues : vulnerable population group, social health inequalities, precarious conditions, assessment of programs and professional practices…

Writing committee member at francophone journal« Santé Publique », Société Française de Santé Publique and « Santé en action » ex « Santé de l’homme », INPES, Institut National de Promotion de la Santé, Paris, France,

Conférences, Co-director of PhD Students, Supervision of end of studies thesis and serving on jury panel

Teacher-researcher: Sorbonne University of Paris Sud, France, Master 2 “Public health”.

Research projects and international partners :

1. Mental health prevention and promotion: Federation of Mental Health Professionals, France , Support structures of psychiatric patients, Belgium, France,University of Lorraine,France, Psychiatric Hospital, Belgium,

2. School Dropout and mental health : University of Liège, Belgium


3. Promotion of health in Africa:Polytechnic University of Bobo Dioulasso,Burkina Faso, WHO Centre, Ouida, Benin, University of Dakar, Senegal, University of Louvain, Belguim

4. Assessment of professional practices and programs in Public Health : Foundation Raoul Follereau, Benin , Luxembourg, Federation of Mental Health Professionals, France, University of Lorraine,France, Psychiatric Hospital, Belgium,Support structures of psychiatric patients, France, Luxembourg, Greece, Spain, University of Pitesti, Romania, University of Rostock, Germany

5. Social inequalities in health: Domestic violence and mental health :Ministry of equal opportunities, Luxembourg, Homelessness and mental health, Caritas Luxembourg


Mes compétences :
Recherche scientifique
Conférencier
Enseignement universitaire

Entreprises

  • Luxembourg Institute of Health, LIH http://www.lih.lu - Chef de projets de recherche

    2006 - maintenant Key publications
    Direction of collective works ( peer-review )
    Fond-Harmant L, (Ss la Direction de ) « Prévention et promotion de la santé mentale : une alliance transfrontalière innovante », Éditions l'Harmattan, "Collection logiques sociales », Paris, 2014,
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=la3P4drzSQI

    Scientific articles( peer-review )

    Stona, A-C, Berrang Ch, Santerre, H, Georges, N,Chimenti, R,Kneip, R, Fond Harmant, L« Homelessness and stakeholders’ involvement in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg: a qualitative study »in Health Expectations, 20 janvier, 2015, http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25601355

    Esch P, Bocquet V, Pull C, Couffignal S, Lehnert T, Graas M, Fond-Harmant L, AnsseauM “The downward spiral of mental disorders and educational attainment: a systematic review on early school leaving”, In BMC Psychiatry, 27 août 2014, http://www.biomedcentral.com/1471-244X/14/237/abstract.

    Jabot F, Ridde V, Wome I, Fond-Harmant L, « L’évaluation, une voie pour faire progresser la promotion de la santé en Afrique ? » in Santé Publique, Volume 26, supplément « La promotion de la santé en Afrique », septembre 2014,
    http://evaluationvigie.fr/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/eval-sant%C3%A9-afrique.pdf

    Fond-Harmant L , « Plans et actions de lutte contre le diabète dans 6 pays européens et le Canada », in Santé Publique, 2011. Vol. 23
    http://www.cairn.info/resume.php?ID_ARTICLE=SPUB_111_0041

    Ndongo PY, Fond-Harmant L, Deccache A, « Approches communautaires dans la lutte contre l’ulcère de Buruli : revue de la littérature ». in Santé Publique, Volume 26, supplément « La promotion de la santé en Afrique », septembre 2014,
    http://www.cairn.info/resume.php?ID_ARTICLE=SPUB_140_0039


    Contact information
    https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=214136254&trk=hp-identity-name
    http://www.viadeo.com/profile/0025hk3dkt2z0ju/?readOnly=true
    https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Laurence_Fond-Harmant

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=la3P4drzSQI

  • Universités Lorraine; France - Enseignant -Chercheur

    1990 - 2005 Université de Nancy 2 et Institut National Polytechnique de Lorraine-Nancy

    - LRGSI, Laboratoire de Recherche en Génie des Systèmes Industriels,
    - LASTES, Laboratoire de Sociologie et de l’Environnement Social,

    Université de Nancy 1, Faculté de Médecine
    - Ecole de Santé Publique. Master 2 « Santé Publique ».

Formations

  • Institut National Polytechnique De Lorraine INPL

    Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy 1996 - 1997 Master Européen ès Sciences

  • Faculté De Médecine (Université Henry Poincaré) (Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy)

    Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy 1991 - 1995 3ème cycle

    Epidémémiologie, Statistiques, Santé et développement, Promotion de la Santé, Education de la Santé, Sociologie de la santé, Ingenierie de la formation, analyse des institutions de santé...

  • Université Nancy 2 (Nancy)

    Nancy 1991 - 1994 Doctorat de Sociologie

    DEA Formation Emploi Développement, 1991

  • Université Nancy 2 (Nancy)

    Nancy 1989 - 1990 Sciences de l'éducation

    Licence 1989
    Maitrise 1990

Réseau