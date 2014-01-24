Laurence GÉRARD

Quality Inspection Site Management on international projects.

Quality Management System Lead for a Operation and Maintenance Department for offshore wind turbines

Quality Manager for a Project of electrical substation positioned in a offshore wind farm.

LEAD Documentation Controller for a nuclear project

Quality Project Coordinator for Corean and Saudi Arabian projects



Mes compétences :

SAP

Sage Accounting Software

Oracle

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Publisher

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Lotus 1-2-3

Journals

Ciel Paye

Adobe Photoshop

Team Management

Quality Management Systems

ISO 900X Standard

Offshore Wind

Operations and Maintenance

Wind Farms

Reactive Maintenance

Wind Turbines

Design

System Design

Detailed Design

Welding

Management of certification and habilitation

Management of working hours and additional work

Quality Management

professionnal experience

SAS System > SAS Statistical Package

SAINT

2D

Documentum

SAP HR

Share

Solid Edge