Laurence LACOMBE

*Dynamic leader experienced in driving IT projects at company scale in retail and e-commerce

*Committed to lead teams to success and to encourage innovation

*Demonstrated capacity on designing and delivering reliable solutions involving both IT and process

*Focused on the efficiency of IT organizations while keeping agile and close to business



Mes compétences :

grande distribution

gestion d'équipe

Management

chef de projet

Gestion de projet

systèmes d'information

SAP

coordination

planning

budget

Information Technology

Business Intelligence