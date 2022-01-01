Laurence LACOMBE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
*Dynamic leader experienced in driving IT projects at company scale in retail and e-commerce
*Committed to lead teams to success and to encourage innovation
*Demonstrated capacity on designing and delivering reliable solutions involving both IT and process
*Focused on the efficiency of IT organizations while keeping agile and close to business
Mes compétences :
grande distribution
gestion d'équipe
Management
chef de projet
Gestion de projet
systèmes d'information
SAP
coordination
planning
budget
Information Technology
Business Intelligence