Laurence LACOMBE

DARDILLY

En résumé

*Dynamic leader experienced in driving IT projects at company scale in retail and e-commerce
*Committed to lead teams to success and to encourage innovation
*Demonstrated capacity on designing and delivering reliable solutions involving both IT and process
*Focused on the efficiency of IT organizations while keeping agile and close to business

Mes compétences :
grande distribution
gestion d'équipe
Management
chef de projet
Gestion de projet
systèmes d'information
SAP
coordination
planning
budget
Information Technology
Business Intelligence

Entreprises

  • LDLC Com - Directrice des Systèmes d'Information

    DARDILLY 2016 - maintenant

  • Cdiscount.Com - Directeur Pilotage DSI

    Bordeaux 2014 - 2016 Developped and led the controlling department of IT division (+ 300 people) to support the company growth, working on organizational process, IT strategic plan, project management methods and external sourcing
    Managed the budget regarding the delivery 50 projects per month (+30.000 mandays) and the operations for 13 e-commerce websites in 8 countries

  • SQLI Groupe - Directeur de projets e-commerce

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2014 Cliquez pour modifier la description du posteLed e-commerce projects involving international and Marketplace features, SEO, offshore developments on hybris and Magento. Presales of e-commerce projects. Clients : Chanel, Royal Canin, les Toques Blanches du Monde.

  • Groupe Casino - Directeur de projet informatique

    Saint-Étienne 2010 - 2013 Designed and managed the deployment of the multichannel CRM solution : support loyalty programs and call centers of the group banners (10 M customers). Led the migration from legacy system to new CRM platform (SAP CRM, Tibco).

  • Groupe Casino - Responsable d'équipe

    Saint-Étienne 2006 - 2009 Management of a 5 people team with addition of external consultants. Accountable of projects and maintenance of applications used by the central purchasing department (600 users).

  • Groupe Casino - Chef de projet informatique

    Saint-Étienne 2003 - 2006 Led the implementation and the roll-out of new applications in 500 stores, the central accountancy and the purchasing department. Designed new projects for stores and HR. Emerged as an business process expert.

