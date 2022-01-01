Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurence LEMONNIER
Ajouter
Laurence LEMONNIER
BAR SUR LOUP
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Anglais parlé lu écrit
Entreprises
Particuliers
- Gouvernante
2011 - maintenant
Au service d'un couple Britannique Saint Paul
Château saint martin & SPA à Vence
- Gouvernante générale
2001 - 2010
Domaine de Divonne les Bains
- Assistante Gouvernante
2000 - 2001
Hotel le Mélézin Amanresorts Courchevel 1850
- Assistante gouvernante
1999 - 2000
Formations
Lycee Paul Augier GRETA
Nice
2006 - 2006
Formation Gestion Hôtelière
Nice
Au Greta Lycée Impérial
Nice
1998 - 1999
Formation de gouvernante
Réseau
Audrey MORDANT
Calles BRIGITTE
Cédric LE PIFFER
Florence PIETRAVALLE
Géraldine ANDRIEU
Le Cercle DES VIGNOBLES
Lignon YVETTE EVELYNE
Odile VAREON
Prenom NOM
Renaud ROCHE