Menu

Laurence LEMONNIER

BAR SUR LOUP

En résumé

Anglais parlé lu écrit

Entreprises

  • Particuliers - Gouvernante

    2011 - maintenant Au service d'un couple Britannique Saint Paul

  • Château saint martin & SPA à Vence - Gouvernante générale

    2001 - 2010

  • Domaine de Divonne les Bains - Assistante Gouvernante

    2000 - 2001

  • Hotel le Mélézin Amanresorts Courchevel 1850 - Assistante gouvernante

    1999 - 2000

Formations

Réseau