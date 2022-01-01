Menu

Laurence LOISEL

LEVALLOIS PERRET

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Havre dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Updating and monitoring of customers & prospects l
Updating and monitoring bases articles, tariff and
Management of the entire order flow
Coordinate the different services involved in the
Interface between the sales team (office & field)
Control monitoring of business processes
Management
Inventory management and Forecasts
Manage litigation & claims delicate
SAP
IBM AS400 Hardware

Entreprises

  • NAVILAND CARGO MARSEILLE/FOS/TANGER - RESPONSABLE SERVICE CLIENTS

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2015 - maintenant Organiser et garantir la qualité de la prise de commande
    Assurer la répartition des moyens humains sur l'activité et l'exécution des procédures
    Analyser les dysfonctionnements et réclamations afin de proposer des procédures correctives
    Assurer le reporting régulier et suivre les indicateurs de l'activité
    Assurer la gestion administrative des collaborateurs (équipe de 23 personnes)

  • SPB - RESPONSABLE DEPARTEMENT RECLAMATIONS

    Le Havre 2014 - 2014 RESPONSABLE DEPARTEMENT RECLAMATIONS & SATISFACTION CLIENTELE-TELECOM
    Encadrement et gestion d'une équipe de 22 personnes
    Suivi et reporting de l'activité avec la méthode LEAN
    Assurer le respect des procédures, règles et politique de l'entreprise.

  • GROUPE BCC-BEST-BOMMER- CHAUSS EUROP - RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATION

    2005 - 2013 RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATION DES VENTES EXPORT & FRANCE
    Encadrement et formation des assistantes commerciales (6 personnes)
    Gestion des équipes de vente (16 personnes Europe & France)
    Coordination des actions et des relations entre les services de l'entreprise
    Contrôle de gestion des « grands comptes » à l'international et en France : ANWR Allemagne, Auchan France & Europe, Amazon, Club Med Monde,El Cortingles, TKmaxx, Vivarte, Zalando ...
    Développement des produits et bookings avec les fournisseurs en Asie
    Organisation et déplacements sur les Salons Nationaux et Internationaux

  • CHAUSS EUROP - ASSISTANTE DIRECTION COMMERCIALE

    1995 - 2005 Gestion de l'équipe de vente France & Benelux
    Interface entre l'équipe de vente et la direction
    Suivi des objectifs et prévisions des réalisations des secteurs.
    Création et suivi d'Operations Nationales, Régionales (Prospectus, TG...)
    Gestion des litiges commerciaux ; Rédaction des comptes-rendus, notes...

  • RHONE POULENC-XYLOCHIMIE - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIALE

    1992 - 1994 Gestion d'1 des 5 secteurs France : la Bretagne = 4 commerciaux
    De la prise de commande jusqu'à la livraison
    Réglement des litiges transport (retards, manquants...)
    Suivi des objectifs et prévisions des réalisations du secteur.

Formations

Réseau