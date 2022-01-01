Menu

Laurence MAHEO

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

PLEASE CHECK PROFILE ON LINKEDIN TO CONNECT

Conducting c-level assignments for fast growing companies in the area of Telecom, Media, Technology, Internet. Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Also advising Boards and CEO's on talent management, leadership services, assessment of senior executives (pre and post acquisition, turnarounds).

Hiring CEO's and C-level for small, mid-size and large companies, public, private.

Management referencing, due diligence for Private Equtiy Company, MBO, LBO, Capital Development. Hiring Non Executive Directors, CEO's, GM, CFO's for company portfolio.

Mes compétences :
CEO
CTO
Executive Search
Internet
Leadership
Média
Private Equity
Search
Technology
Telecom

Entreprises

  • Pedersen & Partners - Client Partner - Digital, Technology, Media, Telecom - Private Equity

    2015 - maintenant Approche directe de dirigeants pour les acteurs du web, du digital, e-commerce, technologies, médias, télécom. Conseil auprès des fonds d'investissement, Capital Développement, LBO. Due-diligence RH dans le cadre d'acquisition, montage de Joint-Venture, rachats. France, Europe, Moyen-Orient, Afrique (tout le continent - French and English speaking areas). Board, Non Executive Directors, CEO, Country Managers, CFO, CCO, CMO, CTO. Global position based in France, Europe or Country Profiles.

  • LEADERS TRUST - a member of ALTO PARTNERS - Partner, Technology - Media - Telecom

    2011 - 2014

  • Korn Ferry Whitehead Mann - Principal, Technology - Media - Telecom, Private Equity

    2009 - 2010

  • WHITEHEAD MANN - Principal, Technology - Media - Telecom, Private Equity EMEA

    2005 - 2009

  • OWN COMPANY - EXECUTIVE SEARCH CONSULTANT - EXECUTIVE SEARCH CONSULTANT

    2003 - 2005

  • HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES FRANCE AND USA (Silicon Valley) - Senior Associate then Consultant Telecom & Software

    1997 - 2002

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau