Menu

Laurence PAYRE

Saint Ouen

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Energie
Utilités

Entreprises

  • Alstom - Strategy Manager

    Saint Ouen 2011 - maintenant

  • Corporate Value Associates - Manager de projets

    2006 - 2010

  • MAIF - Chargée de Projet Responsabilité Sociétale

    NIORT 2004 - 2006

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :